Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex PLUS den with over 1350 sqft of living space. Exposed brick walls, washer/dryer in unit, bonus bed/room/office leads into a huge private rooftop/outdoor space making this the perfect place to live, entertain, and work from home. Outdoor grill included. Located in the heart of downtown Jersey City, close to restaurants, bars, shopping, parks, less than 1 block from the Grove Street PATH.