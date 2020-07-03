All apartments in Jersey City
Jersey City, NJ
16 COLES ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

16 COLES ST

16 Coles Street · (201) 795-5200
Location

16 Coles Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to your own private 2 story separate dwelling duplex with private front yard. This 2 bed 3 full bath apartment has been recently updated. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, W/D in unit and private yard for your entertaining or just relaxing. First floor has 1 bedroom with en suite and then another full bath for guests. Open kitchen layout which flows directly into the living/dining area. W/D on first floor. Then go upstairs to your secluded master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Enjoy time in the private front yard BBQing, hanging with friends or family, or just relaxing with a book and some sun. Perfect location in the heart of JC and all it has to offer. Quick walk to Grove St Path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 COLES ST have any available units?
16 COLES ST has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 COLES ST have?
Some of 16 COLES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 COLES ST currently offering any rent specials?
16 COLES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 COLES ST pet-friendly?
No, 16 COLES ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 16 COLES ST offer parking?
No, 16 COLES ST does not offer parking.
Does 16 COLES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 COLES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 COLES ST have a pool?
No, 16 COLES ST does not have a pool.
Does 16 COLES ST have accessible units?
No, 16 COLES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 16 COLES ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 COLES ST has units with dishwashers.
