16 COLES ST

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome to your own private 2 story separate dwelling duplex with private front yard. This 2 bed 3 full bath apartment has been recently updated. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, W/D in unit and private yard for your entertaining or just relaxing. First floor has 1 bedroom with en suite and then another full bath for guests. Open kitchen layout which flows directly into the living/dining area. W/D on first floor. Then go upstairs to your secluded master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Enjoy time in the private front yard BBQing, hanging with friends or family, or just relaxing with a book and some sun. Perfect location in the heart of JC and all it has to offer. Quick walk to Grove St Path.