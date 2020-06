Amenities

This 3 bed 2 bath has all the features to make you feel at home from day 1. With hardwood floors, a private terrace, updated kitchen, central air and a private in unit laundry room, this feels more like a home than an apartment. Located right off Central Ave, you are close to transportation, parks, shopping and everything that makes Jersey City Heights great! Get all this without paying a security deposit when you use Rhino Pay!