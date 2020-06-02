All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
812 GRAND ST
812 GRAND ST

812 Grand Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

812 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1398 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Stunning, top-floor, corner unit with an amazing, open floor plan in Hoboken's steel and concrete elevator building, The Huntington. Step into your 1,398 sqft. 2BR/2BA home with flooded with light thanks to tons of windows and North-East exposure. Kitchen features granite countertops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Living Room/Dining Room are huge and perfect for entertaining. Big bedrooms on opposite side of the home give you privacy. The home also features hardwood floors throughout and Washer/Dryer in the unit. One Parking Spot included in the rent as well as a gym and common garden. Perfect commuter's location thanks to its proximity to NYC Buses and Light Rail to and from the Path. Close to ShopRite and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 GRAND ST have any available units?
812 GRAND ST has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 812 GRAND ST have?
Some of 812 GRAND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 GRAND ST currently offering any rent specials?
812 GRAND ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 GRAND ST pet-friendly?
No, 812 GRAND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 812 GRAND ST offer parking?
Yes, 812 GRAND ST does offer parking.
Does 812 GRAND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 812 GRAND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 GRAND ST have a pool?
No, 812 GRAND ST does not have a pool.
Does 812 GRAND ST have accessible units?
No, 812 GRAND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 812 GRAND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 812 GRAND ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 812 GRAND ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 812 GRAND ST does not have units with air conditioning.
