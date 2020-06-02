812 GRAND ST

Amenities
Stunning, top-floor, corner unit with an amazing, open floor plan in Hoboken's steel and concrete elevator building, The Huntington. Step into your 1,398 sqft. 2BR/2BA home with flooded with light thanks to tons of windows and North-East exposure. Kitchen features granite countertops with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher. Living Room/Dining Room are huge and perfect for entertaining. Big bedrooms on opposite side of the home give you privacy. The home also features hardwood floors throughout and Washer/Dryer in the unit. One Parking Spot included in the rent as well as a gym and common garden. Perfect commuter's location thanks to its proximity to NYC Buses and Light Rail to and from the Path. Close to ShopRite and many restaurants.