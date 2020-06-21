All apartments in Hoboken
625 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:48 AM

625 WASHINGTON ST

625 Washington Street · (201) 225-8655
Location

625 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of Hoboken near the waterfront offering two great-sized bedrooms -- perfect for a roommate or guests, hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, stainless steel appliances, laundry in the building, and additional storage in the basement. Sitting on Washington St., this home gives an array of conveniences including parks, shops and restaurants right outside your front door and two very easy transport options into NYC, the bus which picks up/drops off virtually at your doorstep or a short walk to the Hoboken PATH train. Bathroom recently renovated. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

