625 WASHINGTON ST

2 Bedroom, 1 bath condo in the heart of Hoboken near the waterfront offering two great-sized bedrooms -- perfect for a roommate or guests, hardwood floors, an abundance of natural light, stainless steel appliances, laundry in the building, and additional storage in the basement. Sitting on Washington St., this home gives an array of conveniences including parks, shops and restaurants right outside your front door and two very easy transport options into NYC, the bus which picks up/drops off virtually at your doorstep or a short walk to the Hoboken PATH train. Bathroom recently renovated. Available July 1st.