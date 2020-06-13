Apartment List
/
NJ
/
rahway
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

431 Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ

📍

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
81 MONROE ST
81 Monroe St, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1283 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 81 MONROE ST in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1516 IRVING ST
1516 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Bright, Modern, Functional, hip and simply the best package. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen, a spectacular bathroom, Split system air & heating, SS Appliances and your own laundry in the unit. A Must see! Possibly the best apartment you will ever have.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
423 E SCOTT AVE
423 East Scott Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Very quiet area, 5 mins to Train Station, Walking distance to Merck. Vacant. bonus room included.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1636 Irving St 3Z
1636 Irving St, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY STUDIO APT FOR RENT AT RAHWAY ARTS - Property Id: 277108 --LARGE STUDIO-- --NO BROKER FEE-- --UTILITIES INCLUDED-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --PREMIUM TV INCLUDED-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --ISLAND-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
751 W GRAND AVE
751 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$2,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 751 W GRAND AVE in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
691-95 W GRAND AVE
691-95 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 story 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, eat in kitchen, off street parking, tenant responsible for all utilities, close to public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1065 JAQUES AVE
1065 Jacques Avenue, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Welcome to this move-in ready ,spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Rahway. Access to backyard, Nice eat-in kitchen. Only a 7 min walk to train station and some of Rahway finest restaurants! Make your appointment today!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
417 JOHNSON ST
417 Johnson Street, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this lovely light filled 3 story townhouse featuring new master bath, close to NY trains, restaurants, major highways and shopping

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
277 Murray st
277 Murray Street, Rahway, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful House in good condition, kitchen and 3 bedroom away you. Don't miss this opportunity. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Quit neighborhood ,Washer And Dryer in Basement come with the rent

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
803 W. Inman Ave.
803 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1300 sqft
Inman Height whole house rental! Beautifully renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms await you. Don't let this opportunity get away. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Beautiful backyard included.

1 of 18

Last updated November 15 at 05:23am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1779-83 NEWTON ST
1779-83 Newton Street, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous fully renovated duplex unit in a excellent location close to transportation, includes 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful wood floors and fully finished basement Nice open layout big eat-in kitchen and full finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Rahway
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Colonia
1 Unit Available
Queens Gardens Apartments
3 Ronald Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
880 sqft
Welcome to Queens Gardens, a centrally located apartment community with convenient access to the Garden State Parkway, the New Jersey Turnpike and Routes 1 & 9, 27 and 35 (St. Georges Avenue).
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
10 HARRISON ST
10 Harrison Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFULLY & COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2019 3 BEDROOM, 2nd fl. APT.
Results within 5 miles of Rahway
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
Elmora
9 Units Available
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,610
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1138 sqft
Known for exceptional amenities and oversized floor plans, Chilton Towers puts city living on the map.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Iselin
46 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.

Median Rent in Rahway

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rahway is $1,313, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,564.
Studio
$1,182
1 Bed
$1,313
2 Beds
$1,564
3+ Beds
$2,017
City GuideRahway
Rahway has plenty going for it, not the least of which is that it is about 21 miles from Manhattan and just five miles from Staten Island. That means it is close to the big city and to the numerous jobs, attractions, and benefits that NYC has to offer. With a population of 27,346, it's no doubt a few apartments to rent in Rahway are almost always available. However, this area, with more than 10,500 households, is affordable, easy to get to, and offers some great green space, too. All of that ...
Neighborhoods in Rahway

The city itself is broken into various neighborhood regions. Each one is a bit different, but nearly all offer rental options in the city.

Capecod: No, not that that Capecod. This one has about 2195 households in it. It is a moderately priced area of the city, though mostly residential. You will find everything from hi rise apartments to small condos for rent here. Some commercial establishments are available, though most of it benefits the residents, such as grocery stores and banks.

Downtown Rahway: With about 1050 households, this area of the city is more affordable and offers a range of housing options. It's more modernized now than just a few years ago, but you just can't call this big city living or urban living. It is still very much a moderately sized town, but here you'll find some apartments for rent and lofts for rent in the heart of the city. 

Perth Amboy Junction: A fun area that is mostly single-family homes, Perth Amboy Junction has about 605 households. You will find homes for rent here, but most of the property is on larger lots with more bedrooms.

Rahway Transit Village: A large area with more than 2863 households, every type of housing option is available here. It is affordable and has easy access to highways, and shopping. 

Living in Rahway

Located in Union and easily accessible to most of New Jersey and New York, this city has a high level of rented homes. About 34 percent of homes here are rented (including apartments, condos, and a few lofts). You will also find that about six percent of the households here tend to be unoccupied, which means you are likely to find options that fit your budget if you have steady income and decent credit. Overall, Rahway is a nice in-the-middle place for those who don't want ultra urban but need to be close enough for a fast, 30 minute commute into town.

June 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Rahway Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Rahway rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Rahway rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Rahway stand at $1,313 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,565 for a two-bedroom. Rahway's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the New York Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Rahway throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
    • Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
    • Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
    • Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rahway

    Rent growth in Rahway has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rahway is less affordable for renters.

    • Rahway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,565 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rahway.
    • While rents in Rahway remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rahway than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rahway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    New York
    $2,130
    $2,540
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Newark
    $1,200
    $1,430
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Jersey City
    $1,600
    $1,910
    -1%
    -0.3%
    Elizabeth
    $1,160
    $1,380
    0
    -1.7%
    New Rochelle
    $1,500
    $1,790
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    East Orange
    $1,320
    $1,580
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Bayonne
    $1,210
    $1,440
    0
    -6.8%
    White Plains
    $1,790
    $2,130
    -0.8%
    0.3%
    Hoboken
    $2,280
    $2,720
    -0.5%
    2.6%
    West New York
    $1,340
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    7.7%
    Hackensack
    $1,420
    $1,690
    0
    -0.8%
    Coram
    $2,180
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Port Chester
    $1,630
    $1,940
    0.4%
    2.2%
    Rahway
    $1,310
    $1,560
    0
    0.4%
    Englewood
    $1,520
    $1,810
    -1.7%
    -2%
    Glen Cove
    $1,960
    $2,340
    -0.5%
    -0.9%
    Ossining
    $1,830
    $2,180
    0.6%
    4.8%
    Nesconset
    $1,740
    $2,080
    1.1%
    0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rahway?
    In Rahway, the median rent is $1,182 for a studio, $1,313 for a 1-bedroom, $1,564 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,017 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rahway, check out our monthly Rahway Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rahway?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rahway area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rahway?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rahway from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.

    Similar Pages

    Rahway 1 BedroomsRahway 2 Bedrooms
    Rahway 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRahway 3 Bedrooms
    Rahway Studio Apartments