431 Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ

Neighborhoods in Rahway

The city itself is broken into various neighborhood regions. Each one is a bit different, but nearly all offer rental options in the city.

Capecod: No, not that that Capecod. This one has about 2195 households in it. It is a moderately priced area of the city, though mostly residential. You will find everything from hi rise apartments to small condos for rent here. Some commercial establishments are available, though most of it benefits the residents, such as grocery stores and banks.

Downtown Rahway: With about 1050 households, this area of the city is more affordable and offers a range of housing options. It's more modernized now than just a few years ago, but you just can't call this big city living or urban living. It is still very much a moderately sized town, but here you'll find some apartments for rent and lofts for rent in the heart of the city.

Perth Amboy Junction: A fun area that is mostly single-family homes, Perth Amboy Junction has about 605 households. You will find homes for rent here, but most of the property is on larger lots with more bedrooms.

Rahway Transit Village: A large area with more than 2863 households, every type of housing option is available here. It is affordable and has easy access to highways, and shopping.