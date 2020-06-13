431 Apartments for rent in Rahway, NJ📍
The city itself is broken into various neighborhood regions. Each one is a bit different, but nearly all offer rental options in the city.
Capecod: No, not that that Capecod. This one has about 2195 households in it. It is a moderately priced area of the city, though mostly residential. You will find everything from hi rise apartments to small condos for rent here. Some commercial establishments are available, though most of it benefits the residents, such as grocery stores and banks.
Downtown Rahway: With about 1050 households, this area of the city is more affordable and offers a range of housing options. It's more modernized now than just a few years ago, but you just can't call this big city living or urban living. It is still very much a moderately sized town, but here you'll find some apartments for rent and lofts for rent in the heart of the city.
Perth Amboy Junction: A fun area that is mostly single-family homes, Perth Amboy Junction has about 605 households. You will find homes for rent here, but most of the property is on larger lots with more bedrooms.
Rahway Transit Village: A large area with more than 2863 households, every type of housing option is available here. It is affordable and has easy access to highways, and shopping.
Located in Union and easily accessible to most of New Jersey and New York, this city has a high level of rented homes. About 34 percent of homes here are rented (including apartments, condos, and a few lofts). You will also find that about six percent of the households here tend to be unoccupied, which means you are likely to find options that fit your budget if you have steady income and decent credit. Overall, Rahway is a nice in-the-middle place for those who don't want ultra urban but need to be close enough for a fast, 30 minute commute into town.
June 2020 Rahway Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Rahway Rent Report. Rahway rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rahway rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Rahway rent trends were flat over the past month
Over the past month Rahway rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Rahway stand at $1,313 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,565 for a two-bedroom. Rahway's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the New York Metro
While rents have remained steady in the city of Rahway throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the New York metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- West New York has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 7.7%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,593, while one-bedrooms go for $1,337.
- Over the past year, Bayonne has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.8%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,443, while one-bedrooms go for $1,211.
- Hoboken has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,722; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 2.6% over the past year.
- Elizabeth has the least expensive rents in the New York metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,384; rents were down 1.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Rahway
Rent growth in Rahway has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Rahway is less affordable for renters.
- Rahway's median two-bedroom rent of $1,565 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Rahway.
- While rents in Rahway remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Chicago (+0.8%), DC (+0.5%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,688, $1,291, and $1,574 respectively.
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Rahway than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Rahway is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.