Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:32 PM

The Bexley

1300 Clinton St · (201) 508-0785
Rent Special
Enjoy up to 1-Month FREE on select residences for a limited time only. Schedule a Virtual Tour Today!
Location

1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Aug 24

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 19+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 206 · Avail. Aug 17

$4,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 2

$4,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 26

$4,585

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Bexley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
shuffle board
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
e-payments
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
At The Bexley, the excitement of downtown Hoboken meets the relaxation of resort-inspired living. Enjoy hardwood floors, in-home washer/dryers and fully equipped kitchens in your spacious two- or three-bedroom home, with indoor parking and local retail just moments away. Relax in our landscaped courtyard, work out in the 24-hour fitness center or work from home in our residents lounge, complete with wifi, flatscreen TVs and kitchenette  plus a shuffleboard table for those times you need to relax. Looking for adventure? Take our complimentary shuttle service to the Hoboken Terminal, where PATH, ferry services and the NJ Transit system wait to take you to the finest restaurants, cafes, shopping and nightlife. There's good, there's better, and then there's The Bexley. Call today to schedule your personalized tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $0
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: Restricted breeds; please contact management office for list.
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $35
restrictions: No wild-life hybrids
Parking Details: $175 for tandem parking spaces and $225 for reserved parking spaces in on-site parking garage.
Storage Details: N/A

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Bexley have any available units?
The Bexley has 26 units available starting at $3,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Bexley have?
Some of The Bexley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Bexley currently offering any rent specials?
The Bexley is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy up to 1-Month FREE on select residences for a limited time only. Schedule a Virtual Tour Today!
Is The Bexley pet-friendly?
Yes, The Bexley is pet friendly.
Does The Bexley offer parking?
Yes, The Bexley offers parking.
Does The Bexley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Bexley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Bexley have a pool?
No, The Bexley does not have a pool.
Does The Bexley have accessible units?
No, The Bexley does not have accessible units.
Does The Bexley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Bexley has units with dishwashers.
Does The Bexley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Bexley has units with air conditioning.
