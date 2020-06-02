Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan ice maker oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking shuffle board garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

At The Bexley, the excitement of downtown Hoboken meets the relaxation of resort-inspired living. Enjoy hardwood floors, in-home washer/dryers and fully equipped kitchens in your spacious two- or three-bedroom home, with indoor parking and local retail just moments away. Relax in our landscaped courtyard, work out in the 24-hour fitness center or work from home in our residents lounge, complete with wifi, flatscreen TVs and kitchenette  plus a shuffleboard table for those times you need to relax. Looking for adventure? Take our complimentary shuttle service to the Hoboken Terminal, where PATH, ferry services and the NJ Transit system wait to take you to the finest restaurants, cafes, shopping and nightlife. There's good, there's better, and then there's The Bexley. Call today to schedule your personalized tour.