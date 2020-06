Amenities

Welcome home to this stunning one bedroom plus den/office on Bloomfield Street. This condominium features an open living space with exposed brick, crown molding, and beautiful bay windows. Spacious master bedroom plus an additional room for office or huge walk in closet. Additional features include kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Washer/dryer in building and shared outdoor space complete this beautiful home. Available July 1 or 15.