Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave

NO FEE! Super high ceilings. Spacious. Bright. Tons of windows and light!!Commuters dream. Minutes from the PATH, NYC bus, light rail and Ferry. Over sized one bedroom with amazing huge walk in closet. 1.5 baths on downtown 1st Street. Cook's kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances. Washer/dryer in unit, CAC, hardwood floors through out, high ceilings, sun drenched living space with open living/dining space. Just painted, professionally cleaned ready for your move in.