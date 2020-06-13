/
170 Apartments for rent in Franklin Lakes, NJ📍
Verified
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
1 Unit Available
140 Dickinson Manor
140 Dickinson Lane, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1626 sqft
Monthly Rent$3,285 -to $5,270 Description You will also enjoy a full size washer and dryer, large kitchen with pantry and home office space in this home. Some of the Bishop floor plans have a gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
385 GODWIN AVE
385 Godwin Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include: Two generous Size Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors, Living Room with Hardwood Floor, Updated Eat-In-Kitchen with Tile Floor & Stainless Steel Appliances First Floor of Two Family Home, Features Include:
Verified
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Verified
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
Studio
$1,950
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1245 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
297 TERHUNE DR
297 Terhune Drive, Passaic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,250
4950 sqft
In law suite in walkout lower level includes kitchen, bath, bedroom, rec rm, family room.
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
94 Franklin Ave 2
94 Franklin Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful newly renovated residential apartment - Property Id: 270831 Beautiful newly renovated apartment. Has Two bedroom 1 bath. Includedes stainless steel appliances.Located on a residential quiet dead end.
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
97 Market Street 3
97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048 One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent.
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
529 colfax road
529 Colfax Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2 Bedroom apartment newly renovated in Pvt house - Property Id: 292933 2 bedroom apartment ,newly renovated in private house next to pines lake.Serene,peaceful location with a nature park and lakes close by.
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
359 Hamilton Ave 211
359 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Unit 211 Available 07/01/20 Brand New 1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 285890 NEWLY BUILT APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE 1 BEDROOM IS 1650-1750 2 BEDROOM IS 1900 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE MODERN DESIGN WOOD
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.
Northside
1 Unit Available
68 N 7th St
68 North 7th Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment 3rd floor, renovated floors, bathtub, newly painted. Details for Showing Visit: https://PPIGroupLLC.
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.
1 Unit Available
109 S MAPLE AVE
109 South Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! PERFECT FOR COMMUTERS! CLOSE TO RIDGEWOOD TRAIN STATION,CONVENIENT TO PARKS,SCHOOLS,SHOPPING. LOVELY BRIGHT SECOND FLOOR 2 BEDROOM,1 BATHROOM APARTMENT,WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM.
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
Waldwick
1 Unit Available
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.
