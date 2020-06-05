All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 233 MONROE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
233 MONROE ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

233 MONROE ST

233 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southwest Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

233 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning impeccably maintained 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom offers chic layout for a fabulous lifestyle. At 1297 square feet you enter a sunlit haven of open space gas fireplace and oversized windows offering a classic natural oak kitchen with a dining peninsula and pendant lighting, ceramic tile backsplash and abundant prep surfaces. The inviting living/dining room is highlighted by arched entry doors to the private terrace for balmy breezes and twilight cocktails. Generously proportioned bedrooms, 2 full baths, custom closet system, deeded parking and shared yard make this your perfect new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 MONROE ST have any available units?
233 MONROE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 233 MONROE ST have?
Some of 233 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
233 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
No, 233 MONROE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 233 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 233 MONROE ST does offer parking.
Does 233 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 233 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 233 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 233 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 233 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 233 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 MONROE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice