233 MONROE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning impeccably maintained 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom offers chic layout for a fabulous lifestyle. At 1297 square feet you enter a sunlit haven of open space gas fireplace and oversized windows offering a classic natural oak kitchen with a dining peninsula and pendant lighting, ceramic tile backsplash and abundant prep surfaces. The inviting living/dining room is highlighted by arched entry doors to the private terrace for balmy breezes and twilight cocktails. Generously proportioned bedrooms, 2 full baths, custom closet system, deeded parking and shared yard make this your perfect new home!