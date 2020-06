Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking elevator microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

2 PARKING SPOTS PLUS HALF FEED PAID in this downtown elevator building. This spacious 3 bed 2 full bath home has a lot to offer. Open floor plan with kitchen that features breakfast bar and generous amount of cabinets. The living room is spacious and has great sunlight. 3 good size bedrooms one includes an on suite full bath. The building includes laundry room and roof top deck for enjoyment. This is a great home, don't miss out! Apt proffesionally cleaned prior to move in