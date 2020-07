Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely renovated large 1BD in downtown Hoboken! Located approximately 10 mins from the Hoboken Path and only a few minutes away from the 2nd St light rail, this large 1 BD with hardwood floors and central air and heat awaits. Brand new kitchen with custom cabinets, custom backsplash, and quartz countertops and brand new, renovated bathroom. Available 7/1! Come see today. Washer/Dryer in unit.