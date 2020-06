Amenities

Fully renovated unit with an ideal box layout, making the most of the square footage. Tons of natural light from the picturesque bay featuring sound-suppressing windows. Enjoy the view from your window seating that perfectly frames the Empire State building. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, granite counters and a breakfast bar. Washer/ dryer in unit. Huge custom closets with additional storage spaces. Hardwood floors, high ceilings and ceiling fans throughout. Just steps to the bus or ferry into Manhattan & Trader Joe's only a block away!