Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments conference room e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North. Just 8 miles northeast of Downtown Raleigh and 18 miles east of Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Hudson 5401 residents have easy access to ample shopping, dining, and services in the Triangle. Our community includes EV charging stations, a resort-style pool with cabanas, community garden, fully equipped fitness center, and much more! Hudson 5401 offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floorplans and luxury finishes. With wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, and private garages*, our residents love living here.