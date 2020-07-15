All apartments in Raleigh
Hudson 5401

7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C · (833) 954-1284
Rent Special
1 Month Free on 12-15 month lease terms for vacant apartments *Restrictions apply
Location

7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC 27616
5401 North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5231-312 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 7770-104 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 7770-115 · Avail. now

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5211-207 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson 5401.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North. Just 8 miles northeast of Downtown Raleigh and 18 miles east of Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Hudson 5401 residents have easy access to ample shopping, dining, and services in the Triangle. Our community includes EV charging stations, a resort-style pool with cabanas, community garden, fully equipped fitness center, and much more! Hudson 5401 offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with open floorplans and luxury finishes. With wood-style flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, oversized windows, and private garages*, our residents love living here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100 or $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month; Pest control: $3/month; Renter's insurance: $11/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $20
restrictions: Restricted Dog Breeds
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Secure Package Locker System

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hudson 5401 have any available units?
Hudson 5401 has 8 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does Hudson 5401 have?
Some of Hudson 5401's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson 5401 currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson 5401 is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free on 12-15 month lease terms for vacant apartments *Restrictions apply
Is Hudson 5401 pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson 5401 is pet friendly.
Does Hudson 5401 offer parking?
Yes, Hudson 5401 offers parking.
Does Hudson 5401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hudson 5401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson 5401 have a pool?
Yes, Hudson 5401 has a pool.
Does Hudson 5401 have accessible units?
Yes, Hudson 5401 has accessible units.
Does Hudson 5401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hudson 5401 has units with dishwashers.
