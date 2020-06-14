Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

99 Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC with garage

Wake Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...




Last updated June 14
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.




Last updated June 14
$
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.




Last updated June 14
$
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.




Last updated June 12
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8513 Bratt Avenue
8513 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3076 sqft
8513 Bratt Avenue Available 08/08/20 Colonial style 2 Story 4BR home at Caddell Woods, Wake Forest! Available in August.



Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1201 Barnford Mill Road
1201 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2396 sqft
Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3028 Creek Moss Drive
3028 Creek Moss Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home with fenced back yard. Kitchen includes nice size breakfast area & door to back deck overlooking large back yard. Separate family and dining rooms. Utility room off the kitchen. Huge attached 2 car garage.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1612 Pasture Hills Drive
1612 Pasture Hills Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,980
2261 sqft
Beautiful, better than new home in trendy Wake Forest. Rocking chair front porch screened back porch and second floor balcony! Windows everywhere, open kitchen to family room, pantry, stainless and granite kitchen with gas stove.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
945 Federal House Avenue
945 Federal House Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3230 sqft
Meticulously & very well maintained home located in desired Wake Forest neighborhood. Home boast many upgrades and features throughout. First floor includes: hardwoods throughout except for kitchen, SS appliances & granite counter-tops in kitchen.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
824 Sunshade Creek Drive
824 Sunshade Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2464 sqft
This 4 bed, 2.5 bath with a master down and amassive loft on the second floor is immaculate. Upgrades galore, inc. all new upgraded lighting, overhead storage in the 2 car garage.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
909 Townes Park Street
909 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1575 sqft
AVAILABLE from July 1st week & AMAZING LOCATION. Beautiful town home with one car garage in the much desired Wake Forest.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7309 Quercus Court
7309 Quercus Court, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
4176 sqft
Gorgeous 2-Story All brick immaculate home in almost half an acre lot, in private cul-de-sac. Kitchen back splash with under-cabinet halogen lights, breakfast area and sun room. Family room with fireplace. 1st Floor Master with double trey ceiling.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and



Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
341 Hammond Oak Lane
341 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1714 sqft
341 Hammond Oak Lane Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! - Beautiful 3BD/2.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
537 Austin View Boulevard
537 Austin View Boulevard, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2361 sqft
Former model - Amazon smart home! Top-notch upgrades, extra-wide flr plan, unique finishes, surplus storage, garage opener w/ wifi.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
715 S Wingate Street
715 South Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light.



Last updated October 16
1 Unit Available
413 Hammond Oak Lane
413 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1788 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom townhome in heart of Heritage. Cozy family room with vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Kitchen w/ brand new refrigerator, granite countertops and gas range. Separate dining room and breakfast nook.
Results within 1 mile of Wake Forest




Last updated June 14
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.




Last updated June 14
20 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.




Last updated June 14
21 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.



Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
12452 Richmond Run Dr
12452 Richmond Run Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
5234 sqft
Located in the heart of Wakefield, this magnificent home exceeds all expectations. An entertainers delight, from the spacious open kitchen to the entertainment room with wet bar, large master suite w/ access to back patio, nothing left but you.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

