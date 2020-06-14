Apartment List
191 Apartments for rent in Apex, NC with garage

Apex apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1202 Anora Drive
1202 Anora Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2760 sqft
This stunning home is nestled in Haddon Hall, one of Apex's premiere neighborhoods! Available immediately & neat as a pin, it's sure to please.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Downtown Apex
1 Unit Available
1137 Platform Drive
1137 Platform Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2402 sqft
End Unit Townhouse. 3 bedroom 3.5 bath with 2 car garage. Ground floor offers large rec room perfect for a playroom and full bathroom.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1392 Herb Garden Way
1392 Herb Garden Way, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2101 sqft
Brand new 4BR/3BA townhome w/ detached 2-car garage. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter tops & SS appliances. 1st floor guest suite. Large MBR. Master bath w/ large walk-in shower. Screened porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4
1466 Salem Creek Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2088 sqft
1466 Salem Creek Unit 4 Available 07/01/20 Easy Living Near Downtown Apex, NC - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath end-unit townhome features three unique levels.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1006 Kingsway Dr
1006 Kingsway Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2600 sqft
1006 Kingsway Dr Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Neighborhood in Apex! - One of the nicest neighborhoods in Apex! This home is a ranch with all-wood floors, 9-foot ceilings, split BRs, HUGE kitchen which is open with family room, FP in LR, large deck

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2039 Whitesmith Drive
2039 Whitesmith Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2484 sqft
2039 Whitesmith Drive Available 07/01/20 Beaver Creek Commons 3 Bedroom | 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Enjoy a superb blend of elegance and impeccable quality in this newly built, 3 story Townhouse located in the heart of Apex.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1113 Sky Top Dr
1113 Sky Top Dr, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1980 sqft
Spacious Cul-De-Sac house in Apex - Property Id: 283285 Spacious Cul-De-Sac house available now.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
550 Village Loop Dr
550 Village Loop Drive, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1745 sqft
Wonderful townhome located in Apex. 3 bedrooms with one on 1st floor and other two on third floor. Large rooms, hardwoods,granite counter tops in kitchen, large deck and a one car garage. Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail
1007 Scotts Ridge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2263 sqft
This stellar home is nestled in desirable Scotts Mill & is ready for immediate occupancy. Its welcoming, open concept floorplan is anchored around a lovely kitchen featuring sleek stainless appliances (including a gas oven) & ample cabinetry.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3100 Shopton Drive
3100 Shopton Drive, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2718 sqft
New Paint and new Carpet. 5 Spacious Bedroom plus loft with all formal areas. Near beaver creek shopping center. 1st floor Guest suite. Hardwood floor in Living and dining room. Large kitchen with breakfast nook.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1906 Dunwick Court
1906 North Dunwick Court, Apex, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2392 sqft
Exceptional cul-de-sac home in located in popular Walden Creek Subd! First floor offers formal living/dining, family room with gas-log fireplace and fully equipped kitchen. 4 bedroom + bonus.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
114 Gallent Hedge Trail
114 Gallent Hedge Trail, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Great Miramonte Townhomes location! 1st floor guest bedroom with bath, hardwood foyer, open floor plan 2nd floor features family room with gas log fireplace & opens to deck overlooking pond.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
520 S Coalport Drive
520 South Coalport Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2210 sqft
Wonderful 2 story home in great Apex location Move In Ready. Bright and open floor plan with LVP hard flooring downstairs. 4 bedrooms (or 3 bedrooms plus a bonus room).

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
886 Queen City Crescent
886 Queen City Crescent, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2550 sqft
Gorgeous TH with HARDWOOD ON ALL FLOORS! Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping, minutes from I-540 & Hwy64. Enjoy this bright & sunny, open floor plan.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive
2042 Ackerman Hill Drive, Apex, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2084 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! 3 story end unit town home with 2 car garage. Open floor plan, huge deck. Walking distance to Beaver Creek shopping center,restaurants, move theater. Close toCary, Raleigh, RDU, HWY 540/64/55.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
708 Edgewater Ridge Court
708 Edgewater Ridge Court, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2572 sqft
Backs to Laura Duncan Park! Home opens to curved staircase, open living rm/kitchen/dining. GOURMET kitchen granite counter and island for seating. Large master with sitting area.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
628 Briarcliff Street
628 Briarcliff Street, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1634 sqft
Beautiful town home near downtown Apex conveniently located between all major roadways. This home has all the upgrades including granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, and hardwood flooring throughout main floor.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2804 Crowders Ridge Lane
2804 Crowders Ridge Lane, Apex, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2518 sqft
Beautiful open concept first floor! Living room with stone surround fireplace and coffered ceiling, kitchen with large granite island and pantry.
City Guide for Apex, NC

"I like the way the people say they're always on your side, with a North Carolina smile / I like calling North Carolina home." (-- Sythe Cameron, "I Like Calling North Carolina Home")

With its historic streets, antique gift shops, and railway heritage, Apex, NC has its own treasure chest of artifacts from the past that history junkies will surely appreciate. With its rich history and progressive outlook, this town has a solid past and a bright future. If you want to get in on the upward trend of this vibrant place before it reaches its, er, apex, lets get you an apartment in this vibrant town! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Apex, NC

Apex apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

