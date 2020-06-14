Apartment List
49 Apartments for rent in Wendell, NC with garage

Wendell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1249 Turkey Trot Road
1249 Turkey Trot Rd, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2546 sqft
Just like brand new beautiful home with 1st floor bedroom suite. Open floor plan for livingroom and upgraded kitchen, dining room with laminate wood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
115 Ballancer Way
115 Ballancer Way, Clayton, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1146 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w 1 car garage. All Ballancer homes back to trees and have an elevated wooden deck. Includes a Fred Smith Athletic Club membership with access to pools, gyms, and golf. Inquire about our concrete patio units.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
609 Gray Head Lane
609 Gray Head Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2456 sqft
Available 5/4/20. Dogs ok w/size limit and pet fee, no cats. Spacious 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home with formal living/office and separate dining. Large family room that centers around gas FP. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and center island.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Archer Lodge
1 Unit Available
29 Stornoway Lane
29 Stornoway Ln, Archer Lodge, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1929 sqft
The popular Daisy floor plan in the Vineyards features a formal dining room, a covered patio, and a beautiful kitchen open to the family room with loads of special touches! The kitchen includes granite countertops, tile backsplash, SS appliances,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Riverwood
1 Unit Available
149 Pearson Place
149 Pearson Place, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in Riverwood Country Club ....open floor plan with 3 upstairs bedrooms and a bonus area. The elementary school is right around the corner. Nice open Kitchen/living area, perfect for family interaction.
Results within 10 miles of Wendell
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1401 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
34 Units Available
The Reserve at White Oak
1100 Deer Harbor Dr, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1295 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Little Creek
4 Units Available
Amelia Station
1001 Amelia Station Way, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature a resort-style pool, a grilling pavilion and a poolside entertainment area. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center. Minutes from I-40 with easy access to Raleigh.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Municipal Park
24 Units Available
Stallings Mill
47 Stallings Mill Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1431 sqft
Brand New Apartment Homes in Clayton, NC! Come live the Difference at Stallings Mill, Claytons’ newest Luxury Apartment Community.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neuse
4 Units Available
The Arbors at East Village
56 Bent Branch Loop, Clayton, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive from Raleigh, these spacious homes feature oversized closets, private balconies, and vaulted ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a modern business center, a fully equipped gym, and a pool, among other amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
6005 Herston Rd
6005 Herston Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1716 sqft
Spacious two story home in the Abbington Ridge Subdivision. Three bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and approx one thousand, seven hundred and sixteen square feet. Spacious kitchen with appliances included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5320 Wenesly Court
5320 Wenesly Court West, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1848 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Located near Triangle Town Center Mall for shopping and dining. Reach US1, Louisburg Rd or 440 quickly. Also get to downtown Raleigh in 15-20 minutes. Pets are accepted with a pet fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3616 Deering Drive
3616 Deering Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
3616 Deering Drive Available 06/16/20 Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage in N. Raleigh subdivision! - Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage on cul-de-sac in N.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4120 McGrath Way
4120 Mcgrath Way, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2316 sqft
4120 McGrath Way Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Little Creek
1 Unit Available
915 E Joyner St
915 Joyner Street, Clayton, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 BR home in Clayton - Property Id: 294826 3 BR home with eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. Detached garage. Near shopping Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294826 Property Id 294826 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5837299)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Virginia Water Dr
138 Virginia Water Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2482 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Denby Circle
203 Denby Circle, Johnston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1496 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wendell, NC

Wendell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

