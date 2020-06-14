Apartment List
/
NC
/
rolesville
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

79 Apartments for rent in Rolesville, NC with garage

Rolesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Virginia Water Dr
138 Virginia Water Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2482 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Rolesville

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
537 Austin View Boulevard
537 Austin View Boulevard, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2361 sqft
Former model - Amazon smart home! Top-notch upgrades, extra-wide flr plan, unique finishes, surplus storage, garage opener w/ wifi.
Results within 5 miles of Rolesville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
54 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$961
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3102 Elm Tree Lane
3102 Elm Tree Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
SpaciousTownhome, In WAKEFIELD PLANTATION, Available NOW! - Vast upscale North Raleigh home with bright kitchen, all stainless steel appliances provided, beautiful wood cabinets w/butler's pantry, over and under cabinet lighting, granite counter

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2309 Falls River Avenue
2309 Falls River Avenue, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2752 sqft
2309 Falls River Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely North Raleigh Home in Falls River - Lovely home in a park like setting in one of the most sought after North Raleigh communities! Enjoy sidewalks, pocket parks & greenways throughout! Home offers a

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3616 Deering Drive
3616 Deering Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
3616 Deering Drive Available 06/16/20 Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage in N. Raleigh subdivision! - Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage on cul-de-sac in N.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4120 McGrath Way
4120 Mcgrath Way, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2316 sqft
4120 McGrath Way Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 4BR/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8513 Bratt Avenue
8513 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3076 sqft
8513 Bratt Avenue Available 08/08/20 Colonial style 2 Story 4BR home at Caddell Woods, Wake Forest! Available in August.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12452 Richmond Run Dr
12452 Richmond Run Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
5234 sqft
Located in the heart of Wakefield, this magnificent home exceeds all expectations. An entertainers delight, from the spacious open kitchen to the entertainment room with wet bar, large master suite w/ access to back patio, nothing left but you.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1201 Barnford Mill Road
1201 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2396 sqft
Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8623 Carileph Court
8623 Carileigh Court, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Immaculate home ready for quick move in! Open living room/dining floor plan. Kitchen with all stainless Appliances. Master with Tray ceiling, vaulted master bath with large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower. Fireplace with gas logs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3028 Creek Moss Drive
3028 Creek Moss Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home with fenced back yard. Kitchen includes nice size breakfast area & door to back deck overlooking large back yard. Separate family and dining rooms. Utility room off the kitchen. Huge attached 2 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rolesville, NC

Rolesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Rolesville 3 BedroomsRolesville Apartments with BalconyRolesville Apartments with Garage
Rolesville Apartments with ParkingRolesville Apartments with PoolRolesville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Rolesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsRolesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NC
Rocky Mount, NCHolly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NC
Hillsborough, NCWendell, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NCAngier, NCSanford, NCLillington, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
North Carolina State University at RaleighSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
Duke University