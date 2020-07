THE MARLOWE LAKE BOONE.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym pool pool table yoga cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby new construction online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community trash valet

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Conveniently located just inside the I-440 Beltline off Lake Boone Trail, The Marlowe is your escape in the heart of the city. Instantly, the wooded setting puts you at ease. You recline by the salt water pool or on your own private terrace. You re-charge in the fully equipped fitness center or with a daily yoga workout. You let your imagination carry you away while biking on the nearby greenway. Breathe easy. You're home.