Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with garage

Knightdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:09am
21 Units Available
Berkshire Park
1201 Aragon Dr, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,167
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1317 sqft
Located in the quiet town of Knightdale, NC, near I-540. Close to schools and shopping centers of downtown area. Community amenities include a spacious fitness center and a 23-seat theater. Units with private patio or balcony.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,120
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
View At Legacy Oaks
1150 Baxter Ln, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1290 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located in a park-like setting near the area's best shopping and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, game pavilion and lush courtyards. Spacious interiors with new fixtures.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
208 Aqua Marine Ln
208 Aqua Marine Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Cute single story, three bedroom home! Easy access to I-540 and shopping. Perfect size living room with fireplace. Open eat in kitchen that leads to a great deck. Large master bedroom and bath with dual vanities and garden tub, walk in closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
816 Laurens Way
816 Laurens Way, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1980 sqft
Beautiful home on unique corner lot (wooded common area w/creek runs to left side of property)! Hardwood floors welcome you home! Large family room with great natural light! Beautiful kitchen with eat in area & sliding glass doors to backyard!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
110 Tortola Place
110 Tortola Place, Knightdale, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Wonderful home on 2+ acre lake w/lovely views from nearly every room! Nice front porch welcomes you to this home w/large living room/TV niche over Fireplace,hardwood floors in dining & kitchen, laundry room, master bedroom w/garden tub/shower in

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
609 Gray Head Lane
609 Gray Head Lane, Knightdale, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2456 sqft
Available 5/4/20. Dogs ok w/size limit and pet fee, no cats. Spacious 3 bdrm/2.5 bath home with formal living/office and separate dining. Large family room that centers around gas FP. Kitchen has lots of cabinet space and center island.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
740 Hanska Way
740 Hanska Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1259 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Southeast Raleigh. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Brentmoor Apartments
2080 Brentmoor Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1240 sqft
Our elegant garden-style apartment homes, plush landscaping and stunning resort style pool with lounging deck will have you feeling like you are on vacation each and every day.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
14 Units Available
The Waverly
3211 Pridwen Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$866
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1357 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Raleigh and I-440, with a pool, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Air-conditioned units are equipped with walk-in closets, dishwasher and cooking range.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5320 Wenesly Court
5320 Wenesly Court West, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1848 sqft
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage. Located near Triangle Town Center Mall for shopping and dining. Reach US1, Louisburg Rd or 440 quickly. Also get to downtown Raleigh in 15-20 minutes. Pets are accepted with a pet fee.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3616 Deering Drive
3616 Deering Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1850 sqft
3616 Deering Drive Available 06/16/20 Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage in N. Raleigh subdivision! - Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage on cul-de-sac in N.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4120 McGrath Way
4120 Mcgrath Way, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2316 sqft
4120 McGrath Way Available 07/18/20 Gorgeous 4BR/2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4221 Snowcrest Lane
4221 Snowcrest Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2348 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom PLUS loft single family house for rent. Fresh Paint, new flooring and carpet. Lots of natural light. Formal living room. Family room with fireplace and study room on 1st floor. Large loft on 2nd fl and huge master. Refrigerator.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6005 Herston Rd
6005 Herston Road, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1716 sqft
Spacious two story home in the Abbington Ridge Subdivision. Three bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, and approx one thousand, seven hundred and sixteen square feet. Spacious kitchen with appliances included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3836 Pine Barren Lane
3836 Pine Barren Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1787 sqft
Stunning and spacious 2 story home in Raleigh, available for immediate move-in! 3 bedrooms with loft, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage at end of street. All kitchen appliances included. Washer & Dryer connections in Laundry room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3495 Mackinac Island Lane
3495 Mackinac Island Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1846 sqft
This spacious 3bd/2.5 bath home has an open floor plan with lots of natural light. Entertain and enjoy a large kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances. HUGE master suite w/ double door entry feels like a private palace.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5400 Marthonna Way
5400 Marthonna Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1120 sqft
Avail 5/10/19 Pets negotiable! Cute Ranch plan in a great part of town. Open concept floor plan lives large. Kitchen with white cabinets lots of counter space.Electric range, dishwasher, and fridge are included. Private backyard with storage shed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3455 Piping Plover Drive
3455 Piping Plover Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1907 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Northeast Raleigh. Amenities included: central air, central heat, gas fireplace, gas water heater, refrigerator, range, overhead microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, and fenced in backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
1 Unit Available
5501 Wallace Martin Way
5501 Wallace Martin Way, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2037 sqft
Brand New townhome ready for immediate move. END UNIT with lots of upgrades.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4925 Long Point Court
4925 Long Point Court, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2778 sqft
Beautiful custom built home on a private cul-de-sac in golf community close to downtown Raleigh. Cathedral ceiling in both LR and FR, Master suite on main floor. Hardwoods on first floor and stairs, cherry cabinets in kitchen and master bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4356 Cardinal Grove Boulevard
4356 Cardinal Grove Boulevard, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 beds/2.5 baths in swimming pool community. Convenient to 440, 540, park and shopping centers. Large great room opens to kitchen & nook area. 42' cabinets, bay window in nook, gas log fireplace, lux.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1249 Turkey Trot Road
1249 Turkey Trot Rd, Wendell, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2546 sqft
Just like brand new beautiful home with 1st floor bedroom suite. Open floor plan for livingroom and upgraded kitchen, dining room with laminate wood flooring.
City Guide for Knightdale, NC

Back in the year 1700, the Lords Proprietor of the Carolina Colony employed John Lawson to explore what is now the Knightdale area. After a meeting together with the Tuscarora Native American tribe, Lawson came to an amicable agreement and purchased a sizable section of the surrounding lands. Upon receiving Lawson's report in 1701, the King of England - King William III - set about apportioning the land to those who were willing to settle.

Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Knightdale, NC

Knightdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

