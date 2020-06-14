131 Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC with garage
Back in the year 1700, the Lords Proprietor of the Carolina Colony employed John Lawson to explore what is now the Knightdale area. After a meeting together with the Tuscarora Native American tribe, Lawson came to an amicable agreement and purchased a sizable section of the surrounding lands. Upon receiving Lawson's report in 1701, the King of England - King William III - set about apportioning the land to those who were willing to settle.
Since 1701, thousands of residents have made the town of Knightdale, located in Wake County, their home. When the population exploded over the last two decades, Knightdale gained the honor of becoming part of the metro region and a suburb of Raleigh. Along with moderate temperatures throughout the seasons, and the exception of extra humidity in the summer, Knightdale is a great place to be. See more
Knightdale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.