4541 Hershey Court

Amenities
2 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home In North Raleigh - Centrally located within the heart of the Triangle area, this striking two-story Townhouse offers convenience, privacy and access to the region's parks, walking trails and cultural attractions in Raleigh. With over 1,200 square feet of living spaces, this 2 Bedroom and 2.5 property offers a wealth of amenities and superlative design.
Extraordinary Interior Features:
~ Elegant Living room accented with hardwoods, crown molding, bay window and abundant light
~Sunny and bright Kitchen
~Breakfast area off Kitchen
~Laundry room (washer/dryer included)
~Spacious Master Bedroom with ensuite Bath
~Secondary Bedroom with ensuite bath with shower stall
Having access to the sunny back deck, storage building, community pool/tennis and top rated schools complete this warm and inviting property in Brittany Woods. Easy access to RTP, RDU, I-40, 540 and 440.
For a virtual tour click here: https://view.ricohtours.com/8613915f-f5d5-4cc1-bf3c-1f0c84808b1f/
Available 6/13/2020
Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included
Fireplace is decorative and non functioning
One small dog under 30 pounds allowed. Breed restrictions and fees apply.
Move In Costs
$1250 First Months Rent
$1250 Security Deposit
$250 Admin Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee
No Cats Allowed
