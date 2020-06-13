4541 Hershey Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

2 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home In North Raleigh - Centrally located within the heart of the Triangle area, this striking two-story Townhouse offers convenience, privacy and access to the region's parks, walking trails and cultural attractions in Raleigh. With over 1,200 square feet of living spaces, this 2 Bedroom and 2.5 property offers a wealth of amenities and superlative design.



Extraordinary Interior Features:

~ Elegant Living room accented with hardwoods, crown molding, bay window and abundant light

~Sunny and bright Kitchen

~Breakfast area off Kitchen

~Laundry room (washer/dryer included)

~Spacious Master Bedroom with ensuite Bath

~Secondary Bedroom with ensuite bath with shower stall

Having access to the sunny back deck, storage building, community pool/tennis and top rated schools complete this warm and inviting property in Brittany Woods. Easy access to RTP, RDU, I-40, 540 and 440.



For a virtual tour click here: https://view.ricohtours.com/8613915f-f5d5-4cc1-bf3c-1f0c84808b1f/

Available 6/13/2020

Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included

Fireplace is decorative and non functioning

One small dog under 30 pounds allowed. Breed restrictions and fees apply.



Move In Costs

$1250 First Months Rent

$1250 Security Deposit

$250 Admin Fee

$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee



No Cats Allowed



