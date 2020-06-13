All apartments in Raleigh
4541 Hershey Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4541 Hershey Court

4541 Hershey Court · (919) 324-6820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4541 Hershey Court, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4541 Hershey Court · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
2 Bed | 2.5 Bath Home In North Raleigh - Centrally located within the heart of the Triangle area, this striking two-story Townhouse offers convenience, privacy and access to the region's parks, walking trails and cultural attractions in Raleigh. With over 1,200 square feet of living spaces, this 2 Bedroom and 2.5 property offers a wealth of amenities and superlative design.

Extraordinary Interior Features:
~ Elegant Living room accented with hardwoods, crown molding, bay window and abundant light
~Sunny and bright Kitchen
~Breakfast area off Kitchen
~Laundry room (washer/dryer included)
~Spacious Master Bedroom with ensuite Bath
~Secondary Bedroom with ensuite bath with shower stall
Having access to the sunny back deck, storage building, community pool/tennis and top rated schools complete this warm and inviting property in Brittany Woods. Easy access to RTP, RDU, I-40, 540 and 440.

For a virtual tour click here: https://view.ricohtours.com/8613915f-f5d5-4cc1-bf3c-1f0c84808b1f/
==============================================================
Available 6/13/2020
Tenant Maintained Washer/Dryer Included
Fireplace is decorative and non functioning
One small dog under 30 pounds allowed. Breed restrictions and fees apply.

Move In Costs
$1250 First Months Rent
$1250 Security Deposit
$250 Admin Fee
$10 per month Tenant Management and Tech Fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

