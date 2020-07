Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed business center courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking e-payments bbq/grill 24hr maintenance

Wedgwood Apartments offer renovated apartments in an unbeatable location in Raleigh NC. Located in a lofty seven story brick building, Wedgwood Apartments are located near colleges and universities and within walking distance to Cameron Village Shopping Center. Downtown Raleigh is just minutes away and you’ll have quick access to major Raleigh thoroughfares and public transportation. Our old-world, elegant apartments offer hardwood floors and high ceilings with renovated kitchens and baths. We are cat friendly and offer a cardio-fitness center and business center. Don't miss out. Call today for a tour.