Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park playground pool bbq/grill tennis court parking gym trash valet

Experience Life Without Limit at Stonehenge Apartments by ARIUM. Ideally located in North Raleigh, just off Creedmoor Road, Stonehenge is just minutes from fine dining, fabulous retail, and provides easy access to Research Triangle, I-540, I-440, and downtown Raleigh. Inspired by country club living, without the dues or the fees, our community has an amenity collection centered on all of the activities you enjoy. From swimming laps and sunbathing to working out or entertaining friends, there’s always something exciting and fun to do. So choose from our signature collection of one, two, and three bedroom floor plans with stylish interiors complete with designer details and make the move to better living.