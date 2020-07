Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court car wash area internet cafe gym parking pool garage package receiving tennis court bbq/grill clubhouse internet access

The Residences at Wakefield is a luxury apartment community in Northeast Raleigh. We are conveniently located near shopping and dining at Wakefield Commons Shopping Center and Wakefield Crossings Shopping Center. Commutes are easy with I-540, 98, US1 less than 4 miles away. Major employers are nearby including Rex Healthcare, Wakemed North Hospital, Living Arts College, and Century Link. Wakefield Elementary, Middle School, High School, and Kerr Family YMCA are within walking distance.

The Residences at Wakefield offers newly renovated interior upgrades in all one, two, and three bedroom homes! All homes feature Whirlpool stainless steel appliance package, upgraded countertops, upgraded lighting, white cabinets, plank wood vinyl flooring, and brush nickel fixtures throughout. Each thoughtfully-designed layout comes with a full-sized washer and dryer, 9ft ceilings, walk-in closets, extra-large windows, and private patio/balcony. Over 150 apartments feature direct access garages. Our br