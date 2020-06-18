1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing!

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhome with Premium Upgrades! Pet Friendly! - Available April 1st
**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT TO ALL FIRST RESPONDERS** {POLICE, EMT, FIREFIGHTERS)
Location, Location, LOCATION! Wayneridge Townhome Community is located in the Perfect area in SW Raleigh You're only...
- 2 minutes from Cary Crossroads Shopping Center
- 3 minutes from I-440 & US-1
- 10 minutes from NCSU main campus
- 16 minutes from Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St
- 5 min Car Ride or 15 min Walk from Lake Johnson Park!
Enjoy the Feel & Look of Luxury at an Affordable Price! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit has been recently updated with Premium New Features! Here's what you get...
- Brand New Paint throughout!
- New Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Powder Room
- Gorgeous Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring on the 1st Floor
- Carpet on the 2nd Floor
- EACH Bedroom has its own PRIVATE Bathroom!!
- New Brushed Nickel Hardware throughout
- New Faucets and Bathroom Fixtures - Including massaging Shower Heads!
- New Light Fixtures Throughout - Many are LED
- Premium Ceiling Fans in each bedroom; Brushed Nickel with Mahogany Blades
- 2" Faux Woods Blinds
- Washer & Dyer Included!
- Private Patio off Living Room
- Outside Storage Closet
- Pets are Allowed with Approval & Fees!
Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing email Lewis and Will at inquiry@acorn-oak.com
(RLNE4190064)