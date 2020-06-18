All apartments in Raleigh
1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing!
1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing!

1632 Pinna Court · (919) 675-1444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1632 Pinna Court, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bed/2.5 bath Townhome with Premium Upgrades! Pet Friendly! - Available April 1st

**HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT TO ALL FIRST RESPONDERS** {POLICE, EMT, FIREFIGHTERS)

Location, Location, LOCATION! Wayneridge Townhome Community is located in the Perfect area in SW Raleigh You're only...

- 2 minutes from Cary Crossroads Shopping Center
- 3 minutes from I-440 & US-1
- 10 minutes from NCSU main campus
- 16 minutes from Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St
- 5 min Car Ride or 15 min Walk from Lake Johnson Park!

Enjoy the Feel & Look of Luxury at an Affordable Price! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath unit has been recently updated with Premium New Features! Here's what you get...

- Brand New Paint throughout!
- New Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and Powder Room
- Gorgeous Tile Backsplash in Kitchen
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring on the 1st Floor
- Carpet on the 2nd Floor
- EACH Bedroom has its own PRIVATE Bathroom!!
- New Brushed Nickel Hardware throughout
- New Faucets and Bathroom Fixtures - Including massaging Shower Heads!
- New Light Fixtures Throughout - Many are LED
- Premium Ceiling Fans in each bedroom; Brushed Nickel with Mahogany Blades
- 2" Faux Woods Blinds
- Washer & Dyer Included!
- Private Patio off Living Room
- Outside Storage Closet
- Pets are Allowed with Approval & Fees!

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. For more info or to schedule a showing email Lewis and Will at inquiry@acorn-oak.com

(RLNE4190064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! have any available units?
1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! have?
Some of 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing!'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! pet-friendly?
Yes, 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! is pet friendly.
Does 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! offer parking?
No, 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! have a pool?
No, 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! have accessible units?
No, 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! have units with dishwashers?
No, 1632 Pinna Ct. - Now Leasing! does not have units with dishwashers.
