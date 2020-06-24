Rent Calculator
Mooresville, NC
121 Irving Avenue
121 Irving Avenue
121 Irving Avenue
Mooresville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
121 Irving Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28117
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful luxury townhome walkable to Lowes Corporate Hdqrtrs and Lake Norman Regional Hospital. Hardwood floors, all appliances included, extremely large garage. Great room mate floor plan.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 121 Irving Avenue have any available units?
121 Irving Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 121 Irving Avenue have?
Some of 121 Irving Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 121 Irving Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 Irving Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Irving Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 121 Irving Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 121 Irving Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 121 Irving Avenue offers parking.
Does 121 Irving Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Irving Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Irving Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 Irving Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 Irving Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 Irving Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Irving Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Irving Avenue has units with dishwashers.
