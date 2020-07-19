All apartments in Matthews
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8129 Chimore Lane

8129 Chimore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8129 Chimore Lane, Matthews, NC 28105

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8129 Chimore Lane have any available units?
8129 Chimore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Matthews, NC.
How much is rent in Matthews, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Matthews Rent Report.
Is 8129 Chimore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8129 Chimore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8129 Chimore Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8129 Chimore Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8129 Chimore Lane offer parking?
No, 8129 Chimore Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8129 Chimore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8129 Chimore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8129 Chimore Lane have a pool?
No, 8129 Chimore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8129 Chimore Lane have accessible units?
No, 8129 Chimore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8129 Chimore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8129 Chimore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8129 Chimore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8129 Chimore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
