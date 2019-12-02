All apartments in Kannapolis
Find more places like 1918 Duke Adam Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kannapolis, NC
/
1918 Duke Adam Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 6:15 AM

1918 Duke Adam Street

1918 Duke Adam Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kannapolis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1918 Duke Adam Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Duke Adam Street have any available units?
1918 Duke Adam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kannapolis, NC.
Is 1918 Duke Adam Street currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Duke Adam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Duke Adam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Duke Adam Street is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Duke Adam Street offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Duke Adam Street offers parking.
Does 1918 Duke Adam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Duke Adam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Duke Adam Street have a pool?
Yes, 1918 Duke Adam Street has a pool.
Does 1918 Duke Adam Street have accessible units?
No, 1918 Duke Adam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Duke Adam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Duke Adam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Duke Adam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Duke Adam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKannapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Dog Friendly Apartments
Kannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCCherryville, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College