apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
172 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC with pool
2543 Evermore Circle
2543 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,580 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1860 Duke Adam Street
1860 Duke Adam Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1829 Mission Oaks Street
1829 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1129 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4058 Leafmore Street
4058 Leafmore Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1529 sqft
Beautiful Home with a Large Yard Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,529 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
5217 Harmon Place
5217 Harmon Place, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1246 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Kannapolis
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Concord Flats
3105 Patrick Henry Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly apartment homes with pool, sun deck, playground and fitness center. Conveniently located within one mile of I-85 and I-485 and near Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Hartsell School
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$867
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
1512 Cambridge Heights Place NW
1512 Cambridge Heights Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1303 sqft
Great Home with an Open Floor Plan Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Moss Creek
9576 Mahland Court North West
9576 Mahland Court Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, with a loft and bonus room, 3 bathroom house in Concord. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, Microwave, hardwood floors, community pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
924 Pine Circle Drive
924 Pine Circle Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1300 sqft
Beautiful Concord Home Features a Large Side Deck Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,300 square feet.
Moss Creek
1572 Duckhorn St. NW
1572 Duckhorn Street Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3500 sqft
1572 Duckhorn St. NW Available 07/25/20 LUXURY 4 BEDROOM, PLUS OFFICE/3.5 BATH/ CABARRUS SCHOOLS - Luxury rental home with many upgrades: Granite, stainless appliances , tile flooring in bathrooms.
Moss Creek
1343 Watson Mills Street NW
1343 Watson Mills Street Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2122 sqft
Sprawling 2-story END UNIT townhome in Moss Creek neighborhood For Rent! Floor plan has main level with Entry Hall that leads to the Breakfast area, Kitchen, Dining Room, Half Bath, 2-Story Great Room, Laundry with Washer/Dryer included and a large
Results within 5 miles of Kannapolis
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,173
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Cabarrus Country Club
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,046
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,254
1491 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1202 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Brookwood North
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Davis Lake - Eastfield
10428 Benfield Road
10428 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
This Beautiful 2018 built is located in super convenient location with just walking distance to Publix, Harris Teeter, Aldi while still being easily accessible to I-485 & I-77 & eateries! This one is definitely an Affordability with a luxury feel.
Highland Creek
10025 Dominion Village Drive
10025 Dominion Village Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1873 sqft
Beutiful rental opportunity in Highland Creek. Community offers pools, tennis court, and walking trails. Two car garage with storage space available. Brand new washer and dryer included. Hardwood flooring throughout. Tile in bathrooms.
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.
