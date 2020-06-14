Apartment List
/
NC
/
kannapolis
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kannapolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1006 Richard Ave
1006 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1006 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 Brand New Construction Town Home - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805507)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Midway West
1 Unit Available
1004 Richard Ave
1004 Richard Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1260 sqft
1004 Richard Ave Available 06/15/20 1004 Richard Ave - Brand new construction townhouse! Custom cabinets Premium Vinyl plank wood flooring Granite Counter tops (RLNE5805504)

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
501 S Little Texas Road
501 South Little Texas Road, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1062 sqft
Apply with landlord at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1041894. Recently remodeled with laminate wood floors, subway tiles, granite countertops, stainless steel fridge, new outdoor 10 x 12 shed. More photos and virtual tour coming soon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2550 No Mans Avenue
2550 No Mans Ave, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$1,495
1224 sqft
Completely rehabbed - all new plumbing, electrical & lighting. Refinished hardwood floors. Perfect space for an attorney or insurance agent. Last tenant was an Attorney and was there for 30 years.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2643 Wind Song Ct
2643 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Great 2 Story Single-Family home it features 4 beds, 2 baths, a great layout, beautiful large yard, and a storage unit in the back yard. No pets. Self Show Property Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 8

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
1009 North Cannon Boulevard - 1
1009 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1020 sqft
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Kannapolis. Close to shopping and dining. Parking in back on Ingram Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Kannapolis
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.

1 of 45

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
11611 Terrill Ridge Drive
11611 Terrill Ridge Drive, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2713 sqft
Stately & Magestic Setting for the lovely 2-story home in one of Davidson's most desirable neighborhoods, River Ridge in Cabarrus County. This luxurious home is located on approx 1 ac lot w/ rolling lawn and large trees.
Results within 5 miles of Kannapolis
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
52 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
104 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10323 Rutledge Ridge DR NW
10323 Rutledge Ridge Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
4200 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Fullerton Place Rental Property - Property Id: 289067 Interesting third floor, 6 bedrooms and 5.5 big bathrooms and awesome woods private backyard. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
66 Douglas Ave
66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
923 sqft
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Logan
1 Unit Available
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Concord. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops and microwave above the stove. Bathroom has a tiled shower with tub. Hardwood flooring laminate throughout.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Curtis Pond
1 Unit Available
135 Renville Place
135 Renville Place, Mooresville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2383 sqft
Desirable Curtis Pond subdivision offers community clubhouse pool and playground! Beautiful 4 BR + LOFT home has 3 full baths and ~2400 s.f.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Cabarrus Country Club
1 Unit Available
1209 12th Fairway Drive NW
1209 12th Fairway Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2515 sqft
This 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home has many updates, features, & upgrades. All new low profile recessed can lighting in all rooms except the office. All new red oak on site finished hardwood floors in the living room, office, and master bedroom.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.

1 of 56

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
143 Hillcrest Ave SE
143 Hillcrest Avenue Southeast, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2400 sqft
143 Hillcrest Ave SE Available 04/10/20 Ranch with basement 5 minutes to downtown Concord - AVAILABLE 4.10.20 4 bedroom, 2 bath home only 5 minutes from downtown Concord near or in historic district.

1 of 5

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
Cabarrus Country Club
1 Unit Available
533 Montgrove Pl.
533 Montgrove Place Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Another beautiful Niblock home in a great community with all the amenities. Enjoy living in the neighborhood where while you re building your new home near by. Kitchen opens to great room, Hardwood floors in Kitchen and Breakfast areas.
City Guide for Kannapolis, NC

"Every time I think I smell that sweet southern rain, it takes me to a station on the long black train. I wanna hear the wind blow, and feel the earth move below me despite of all the good times, I gotta rest my soul. So I'm gone, yes I'm gone, gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong" - (Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina")

The 20th largest city in North Carolina, Kannapolis is still very much a rural oasis, even though it's less than 30 minutes from Charlotte. The Cannon Mills Corporation -- for which the town was named -- was founded in 1887. Kannapolis citizens were essential to the mill's towel production (brands included Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet and Cannon) until the plant's closing and demolition in the last few years. Even today, the city's origins as a mill town can still be felt, as can the hole that the plant's closing has left, which goes to show Kannapolis holds onto its roots.In its place, though, the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC), a private-public venture involving many of the state's major universities and private investment, opened on the plant's site, heralding in a new era of research and revitalization for the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kannapolis, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kannapolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKannapolis 3 BedroomsKannapolis Apartments with Balcony
Kannapolis Apartments with GarageKannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Apartments with ParkingKannapolis Apartments with Pool
Kannapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerKannapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsKannapolis Pet Friendly PlacesKannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College