112 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC with hardwood floors
1 of 8
1 of 8
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 32
1 of 24
1 of 45
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 2
1 of 45
1 of 8
1 of 56
1 of 5
"Every time I think I smell that sweet southern rain, it takes me to a station on the long black train. I wanna hear the wind blow, and feel the earth move below me despite of all the good times, I gotta rest my soul. So I'm gone, yes I'm gone, gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong" - (Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina")
The 20th largest city in North Carolina, Kannapolis is still very much a rural oasis, even though it's less than 30 minutes from Charlotte. The Cannon Mills Corporation -- for which the town was named -- was founded in 1887. Kannapolis citizens were essential to the mill's towel production (brands included Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet and Cannon) until the plant's closing and demolition in the last few years. Even today, the city's origins as a mill town can still be felt, as can the hole that the plant's closing has left, which goes to show Kannapolis holds onto its roots.In its place, though, the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC), a private-public venture involving many of the state's major universities and private investment, opened on the plant's site, heralding in a new era of research and revitalization for the town. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kannapolis renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.