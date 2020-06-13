Apartment List
/
NC
/
kannapolis
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

185 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

Finding an apartment in Kannapolis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
582 Easy Street
582 Easy Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1080 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
245 Kimball Street
245 Kimball Street, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1536 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. This new construction home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
403 Helen Street
403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
1746 Mission Oaks Street
1746 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1427 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
559 Walter Street
559 Walter Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
Brand new construction duplex unit that is move in ready! This unit features a fully updated feel with a spacious floor plan, brand new carpet, new appliances and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. Spacious bedrooms and located on a quiet street.
Results within 1 mile of Kannapolis
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
4101 Whitney Place Northwest
4101 Whitney Place Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1673 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
4118 Appleton Hollow Avenue Northwest
4118 Appleton Hollow Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2124 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
5544 Lemley Road Northwest
5544 Lemley Road Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1768 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
Harbour Towne
1 Unit Available
858 Anchor Way Northeast
858 Anchor Way Northeast, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house located close to I-85 and nearby lakes! Walk in to a cozy open living area and galley style kitchen with nice appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Kannapolis
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brookwood North
9 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
48 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
105 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,341
1358 sqft
Concord Pointe Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
6229 Chavel Lane
6229 Chavel Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2176 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
8921 Socata Way
8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1258 sqft
Price - $1,275/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC 28269 Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
650 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.
City Guide for Kannapolis, NC

"Every time I think I smell that sweet southern rain, it takes me to a station on the long black train. I wanna hear the wind blow, and feel the earth move below me despite of all the good times, I gotta rest my soul. So I'm gone, yes I'm gone, gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong" - (Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina")

The 20th largest city in North Carolina, Kannapolis is still very much a rural oasis, even though it's less than 30 minutes from Charlotte. The Cannon Mills Corporation -- for which the town was named -- was founded in 1887. Kannapolis citizens were essential to the mill's towel production (brands included Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet and Cannon) until the plant's closing and demolition in the last few years. Even today, the city's origins as a mill town can still be felt, as can the hole that the plant's closing has left, which goes to show Kannapolis holds onto its roots.In its place, though, the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC), a private-public venture involving many of the state's major universities and private investment, opened on the plant's site, heralding in a new era of research and revitalization for the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kannapolis, NC

Finding an apartment in Kannapolis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Kannapolis 1 BedroomsKannapolis 2 BedroomsKannapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKannapolis 3 BedroomsKannapolis Apartments with Balcony
Kannapolis Apartments with GarageKannapolis Apartments with GymKannapolis Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKannapolis Apartments with ParkingKannapolis Apartments with Pool
Kannapolis Apartments with Washer-DryerKannapolis Dog Friendly ApartmentsKannapolis Pet Friendly PlacesKannapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NC
Matthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NC
Lewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCShelby, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College