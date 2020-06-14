86 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC with gym

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
2550 No Mans Avenue
2550 No Mans Ave, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1200 sqft
Lovely NEW Construction. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Concord. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances , white cabinets, and hardwood floors. This home has carpet in all bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
52 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
7 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
104 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Davis Lake - Eastfield
1 Unit Available
10428 Benfield Road
10428 Benfield Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
This Beautiful 2018 built is located in super convenient location with just walking distance to Publix, Harris Teeter, Aldi while still being easily accessible to I-485 & I-77 & eateries! This one is definitely an Affordability with a luxury feel.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1255 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
West Sugar Creek
18 Units Available
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bryce in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
17 Units Available
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1431 sqft
A resident lounge, business center and clubhouse are a few of the amenities this property offers. Apartments have open chef kitchens, wood-inspired flooring and garden soaking tubs. Magnolia Plaza and Birkdale Village are easily accessible.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1345 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
University City North
16 Units Available
Hunt Club
100 Heritage Pointe Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,048
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1039 sqft
Hunt Club at Cortland in Charlotte, NC has had a facelift. The exterior is modern and trendy with interior upgrades to match. A gorgeous pool awaits your Saturday afternoon swims.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
5 Units Available
Arwen Vista
11505 Masterton Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1381 sqft
Convenient access to I-485 and I-80. Plenty of parks nearby, including Rock City Campground. Brightly lit apartments offer in-unit laundry, 9-ft ceilings, crown moldings, and extra storage. Elevator, bike storage, yoga room.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wedgewood
19 Units Available
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,041
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$937
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harris - Houston
14 Units Available
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1236 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Whether you want to kick back after a hard day at the office or kick your heels up and play, Pavilion Village in Charlotte, NC, provides amenities that make your home more than just a place to eat and sleep.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Prosperity Church Road
15 Units Available
Elan at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
2305 New England Street, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$978
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1561 sqft
Community amenities include a tennis court, fire pit, playground and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces, and have been recently renovated. Route 24 provides access to the best shopping and dining around.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Antiquity
31 Units Available
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1428 sqft
This community offers luxurious features like recycling center, trash valet, outdoor grilling area and complimentary coffee bar. Units feature modern amenities with a variety of floor plans. Located in the heart of historic Cornelius, NC.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1282 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wedgewood
8 Units Available
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,086
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1196 sqft
A relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in the heart of vibrant Charlotte. Close to I-485 and I-77. Desirable amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Pool and 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Kannapolis, NC

"Every time I think I smell that sweet southern rain, it takes me to a station on the long black train. I wanna hear the wind blow, and feel the earth move below me despite of all the good times, I gotta rest my soul. So I'm gone, yes I'm gone, gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong" - (Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina")

The 20th largest city in North Carolina, Kannapolis is still very much a rural oasis, even though it's less than 30 minutes from Charlotte. The Cannon Mills Corporation -- for which the town was named -- was founded in 1887. Kannapolis citizens were essential to the mill's towel production (brands included Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet and Cannon) until the plant's closing and demolition in the last few years. Even today, the city's origins as a mill town can still be felt, as can the hole that the plant's closing has left, which goes to show Kannapolis holds onto its roots.In its place, though, the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC), a private-public venture involving many of the state's major universities and private investment, opened on the plant's site, heralding in a new era of research and revitalization for the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kannapolis, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kannapolis renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

