132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

With affordable rent averaging $792 per month, even families can live comfortably in Kannapolis, North Carolina. In fact, Kannapolis offers 14 percent more affordable rent than the...

1 Unit Available
123 Carriage House Drive
123 Carriage House Drive, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Updated 2 bed 2 bath Condo in Carriage House Community - This property is a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in the Carriage House community located on S. Main Street in Kannapolis.

Jamestown
1 Unit Available
705 Gem St
705 Gem St, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
You won't believe this newly remodeled home with granite countertops, updated bathroom, hardwood floors, new fridge and stove and many, more updates. Come see today!

Old Centergrove
1 Unit Available
406 Terrace Drive
406 Terrace Drive, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 Unit Available
582 Easy Street
582 Easy Street, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1080 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 Unit Available
726 Orphanage Road
726 Orphanage Road, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 726 Orphanage Road in Kannapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1009 North Cannon Boulevard - 1
1009 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
2 Bedrooms
$779
1020 sqft
Must see this Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home located in Kannapolis. Close to shopping and dining. Parking in back on Ingram Ave.
Results within 1 mile of Kannapolis
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1220 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Hartsell School
22 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
867 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Kannapolis
10 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
983 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
14 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
1232 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Brookwood North
8 Units Available
Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1093 sqft
Greens of Concord Apartment Homes offers a beautiful apartment community in Concord, North Carolina. We are conveniently located just minutes from I-85, downtown Concord, Highway 29, restaurants, major retailers, and banks.
45 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
107 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.

1 Unit Available
Locke Mill Plaza
1 Buffalo Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
1 Buffalo Ave NW Unit 76 Available 06/22/20 2 Bed 1.5 Bath condo at Loke Mill Plaza - 2 bdr./1.5 ba. condo in locke mill. easy access. range, dishwasher and refrigerator. walking distance to downtown. (RLNE5853816)

Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
8921 Socata Way
8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1258 sqft
Price - $1,275/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC 28269 Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
66 Douglas Ave
66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
923 sqft
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC.

Logan
1 Unit Available
121 High Ave SW
121 High Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 121 High Ave SW in Concord. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
165 Pounds Ave SW
165 Pounds Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA, 2-story town home style apartment. Large eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter top space. The great room with apass through bar to kitchen, first floor washer/dryer hookups. Patio. Two designated parking spaces.

1 Unit Available
805 Miller Street
805 Miller Street, China Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
849 sqft
Nice 2bd/1ba House near Downtown China Grove on Dead End Street - 2 bed 1 bath House on a dead end street near downtown China Grove right off Main St and Hwy 152.
Results within 10 miles of Kannapolis
37 Units Available
Cortland Huntersville
11418 Elmira Avenue, Huntersville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1181 sqft
Located minutes north of Charlotte's Northlake area, our community connects you to Charlotte living - just outside the bustle of the city.
West Sugar Creek
23 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.

Kannapolis City Guide

With affordable rent averaging $792 per month, even families can live comfortably in Kannapolis, North Carolina. In fact, Kannapolis offers 14 percent more affordable rent than the average US city. Still, before moving here, there are some things you should know to better prepare yourself: - WalkScore.com gives Kannapolis a rating of 21, which means most residents are car-dependent and need a vehicle to live comfortably. - Kannapolis encompasses 32 square miles, and most rental options

With affordable rent averaging $792 per month, even families can live comfortably in Kannapolis, North Carolina. In fact, Kannapolis offers 14 percent more affordable rent than the average US city. Still, before moving here, there are some things you should know to better prepare yourself:

  • WalkScore.com gives Kannapolis a rating of 21, which means most residents are car-dependent and need a vehicle to live comfortably.
  • Kannapolis encompasses 32 square miles, and most rental options are in the central and north parts of the city.
  • Interstate 85 lines the east from the northernmost to southernmost areas of the city and connects you to Charlotte in 30 to 40 minutes.

Where to Live

With so many areas falling inside the city limits, the options are wide open for two-bedroom rentals in Kannapolis. Take a look below at some of the best areas to live based on affordability and/or walkability.

  • Main St North & 10th St East: Here you can get a Kannapolis two-bedroom apartment for as little as $750 to 900 per month. Your best bet is to stay anywhere on the east side of North Main St, as traveling by foot is more challenging on the west side. Living here puts North Cannon Blvd just footsteps away, making it easy for motorists to get around the city in a flash.
  • Kannapolis Train Station: Located on South Main St, the train station is right in the heart of the city. The station is right at the divide between the north and south side of Main St, and at the corner for E 1st St, which leads to where North and South Cannon Blvds intersect. Not only is the Walk Score rating high in this neighborhood, making it a good choice for those with young children, but it also offers motorists an ideal location.
  • Crook Crossing: Down by Wal-Mart, Carolina Mall and other commercial sites, there is a neighborhood called Crook Crossing. While it's not the most foot-traffic friendly area of the city, it does provide all the shopping amenities one could desire. A two-bedroom Kannapolis apartment here will run more in the $850 to 1,000 range. The rent gets higher as you move west and as you get farther from the shopping district.

Living in Kannapolis

Kannapolis is the home of the Dale Earnhardt racing family. The city has a lot of racing fans, and the "racing capital" Mooresville is just a 25-minute drive away. Once you settle into your two-bedroom home in Kannapolis, there are some local spots worth checking out:

  • Bring the whole family to Gem Theater to watch kid-friendly movies such as Superman and Ice Age while enjoying a retro-style cinema experience.
  • Head over to Village Park to enjoy the train rides, water park and much more that kids of all ages will enjoy.
  • Catch a baseball game at Fieldcrest Cannon Stadium, featuring the Kannapolis Intimidators -- this is where a lot of future MLB players pass through on their way to the Chicago White Sox.
  • Visit the home of the Stewart-Haas racing team, which includes displays of famous NASCAR drivers such as Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer.

