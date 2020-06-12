132 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC
Kannapolis City Guide
With affordable rent averaging $792 per month, even families can live comfortably in Kannapolis, North Carolina. In fact, Kannapolis offers 14 percent more affordable rent than the average US city. Still, before moving here, there are some things you should know to better prepare yourself:
- WalkScore.com gives Kannapolis a rating of 21, which means most residents are car-dependent and need a vehicle to live comfortably.
- Kannapolis encompasses 32 square miles, and most rental options are in the central and north parts of the city.
- Interstate 85 lines the east from the northernmost to southernmost areas of the city and connects you to Charlotte in 30 to 40 minutes.
Where to Live
With so many areas falling inside the city limits, the options are wide open for two-bedroom rentals in Kannapolis. Take a look below at some of the best areas to live based on affordability and/or walkability.
- Main St North & 10th St East: Here you can get a Kannapolis two-bedroom apartment for as little as $750 to 900 per month. Your best bet is to stay anywhere on the east side of North Main St, as traveling by foot is more challenging on the west side. Living here puts North Cannon Blvd just footsteps away, making it easy for motorists to get around the city in a flash.
- Kannapolis Train Station: Located on South Main St, the train station is right in the heart of the city. The station is right at the divide between the north and south side of Main St, and at the corner for E 1st St, which leads to where North and South Cannon Blvds intersect. Not only is the Walk Score rating high in this neighborhood, making it a good choice for those with young children, but it also offers motorists an ideal location.
- Crook Crossing: Down by Wal-Mart, Carolina Mall and other commercial sites, there is a neighborhood called Crook Crossing. While it's not the most foot-traffic friendly area of the city, it does provide all the shopping amenities one could desire. A two-bedroom Kannapolis apartment here will run more in the $850 to 1,000 range. The rent gets higher as you move west and as you get farther from the shopping district.
Living in Kannapolis
Kannapolis is the home of the Dale Earnhardt racing family. The city has a lot of racing fans, and the "racing capital" Mooresville is just a 25-minute drive away. Once you settle into your two-bedroom home in Kannapolis, there are some local spots worth checking out:
- Bring the whole family to Gem Theater to watch kid-friendly movies such as Superman and Ice Age while enjoying a retro-style cinema experience.
- Head over to Village Park to enjoy the train rides, water park and much more that kids of all ages will enjoy.
- Catch a baseball game at Fieldcrest Cannon Stadium, featuring the Kannapolis Intimidators -- this is where a lot of future MLB players pass through on their way to the Chicago White Sox.
- Visit the home of the Stewart-Haas racing team, which includes displays of famous NASCAR drivers such as Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Danica Patrick and Clint Bowyer.