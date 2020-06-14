Apartment List
141 Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC with garage

Kannapolis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office
1604 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$900
Very Nice Office space near Kannapolis w/ kitchen, bath, & front desk area - This office space has been completely remodeled with tile, laminate, stained/unstained concrete.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2543 Evermore Circle
2543 Evermore Circle, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1580 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1983 Clear Brooke Drive
1983 Clear Brooke Drive, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2064 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
803 Laura Avenue
803 Laura Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1266 sqft
Step Back in time to this cute 1930's Bungalow home. Original Hardwood Floors throughout the home. Large eat-in Kitchen with Mud room and laundry room, Open Dining area centers the home with large family area, 3 porches at the front of the home.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
403 Helen Street
403 Helen Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1900 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Kannapolis. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and unfinished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2643 Wind Song Ct
2643 Wind Song Court, Kannapolis, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Great 2 Story Single-Family home it features 4 beds, 2 baths, a great layout, beautiful large yard, and a storage unit in the back yard. No pets. Self Show Property Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1829 Mission Oaks Street
1829 Mission Oaks Street, Kannapolis, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1129 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,129 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Kannapolis
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1538 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1334 sqft
Redwood™ Concord is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1557 Kindred Circle
1557 Kindred Circle Northwest, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1563 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom Home in Concord - Subdivision: Havenbrook Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Square Feet: 1563 Garage/Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage Year Built: 2006 Pets: NO Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater Schools: Winecoff Elem.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Afton Village
1 Unit Available
6064 Village Drive
6064 Village Drive Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1709 sqft
Townhome in afton village - Master down, minimal steps from front door to garage area. Walk to shops, dining and Dorton Park! Private courtyard between townhome and 2 car garage. Short term could be negotiated.

1 of 45

Last updated March 9 at 09:53pm
1 Unit Available
11611 Terrill Ridge Drive
11611 Terrill Ridge Drive, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2713 sqft
Stately & Magestic Setting for the lovely 2-story home in one of Davidson's most desirable neighborhoods, River Ridge in Cabarrus County. This luxurious home is located on approx 1 ac lot w/ rolling lawn and large trees.
Results within 5 miles of Kannapolis
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
52 Units Available
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road, Concord, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Smartly-designed townhomes come standard with all the high-end finishes you love.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1291 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
104 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,130
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1430 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
8921 Socata Way
8921 Socata Way, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1258 sqft
Price - $1,275/month Specs - 2bedrooms, 2.5bath City Charlotte, NC 28269 Spacious1258 sq ft Townhome available for rent You're going to love this lovely 2 bedroom, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
645 Bostian Rd
645 Bostian Road, China Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
This home features a large yard, basement, hard wood floors, convenient location, tons of storage and much more. Don't miss this one!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Historic Concord
1 Unit Available
210 Union St S
210 Union Street South, Concord, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3349 sqft
Your won't believe this historic home in Concord. The home has been remodeled with tons up updates. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and much,much more.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11031 Telegraph Road
11031 Telegraph Road Northwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1796 sqft
Just over the Mecklenburg County line in the University area, this 2 story end unit townhome features all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Laundry and 2 full baths up. Half bath down, 1-car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
18010 Coulter Parkway
18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1947 sqft
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Highland Creek
1 Unit Available
10015 Rocky Ford Club Road
10015 Rocky Ford Club Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2306 sqft
Welcome to a spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 Bath end unit home! Home is in a Highly desirable area of prosperity ridge. Close to I-485 connector. Minutes to the popular concord mills and speed way. Kitchen opens to a warm family room with a fire place.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2502 sqft
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty.
City Guide for Kannapolis, NC

"Every time I think I smell that sweet southern rain, it takes me to a station on the long black train. I wanna hear the wind blow, and feel the earth move below me despite of all the good times, I gotta rest my soul. So I'm gone, yes I'm gone, gone to Carolina, where I know that I belong" - (Shooter Jennings, "Gone to Carolina")

The 20th largest city in North Carolina, Kannapolis is still very much a rural oasis, even though it's less than 30 minutes from Charlotte. The Cannon Mills Corporation -- for which the town was named -- was founded in 1887. Kannapolis citizens were essential to the mill's towel production (brands included Fieldcrest, Royal Velvet and Cannon) until the plant's closing and demolition in the last few years. Even today, the city's origins as a mill town can still be felt, as can the hole that the plant's closing has left, which goes to show Kannapolis holds onto its roots.In its place, though, the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC), a private-public venture involving many of the state's major universities and private investment, opened on the plant's site, heralding in a new era of research and revitalization for the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

