Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

12 Studio Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis, North Carolina, located between Concord and Charlotte, is a great place for young professionals to live. Not only is the area home to a nice selection of public parks a...

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1604 South Ridge Ave - Old Office
1604 South Ridge Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$900
Very Nice Office space near Kannapolis w/ kitchen, bath, & front desk area - This office space has been completely remodeled with tile, laminate, stained/unstained concrete.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
1680 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$1,495
1224 sqft
Completely rehabbed - all new plumbing, electrical & lighting. Refinished hardwood floors. Perfect space for an attorney or insurance agent. Last tenant was an Attorney and was there for 30 years.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
398 N Cannon Boulevard
398 North Cannon Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC
Studio
$2,500
1624 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR BUSINESS! Brick bldg with front office, reception, and multi-purpose room. New flooring, office carpet, front reception commercial vinyl plank, rear area commercial vinyl flooring. Bathrooms remodeled with all new fixtures.
Results within 5 miles of Kannapolis
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
100 Units Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$995
658 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
Results within 10 miles of Kannapolis
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,270
910 sqft
Located minutes from Lake Norman with views of Main Street. Units feature carpeting and hardwood floors, along with upgraded appliances. The community has its own concierge, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets allowed.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
148 Units Available
Mineral Springs
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$998
633 sqft
Verde at McCullough station presents residents with a life of convenience in the premier destination of University City.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
174 Units Available
Hidden Valley
V & Three
5025 Wembley Central Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,391
845 sqft
How do you do Charlotte? Whatever your answer, you will likely have a whole new perspective after experiencing life at V&Three. Select from our one, two or three bedroom apartment homes and understand why Charlotte living will never be the same.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
The Linden
605 Jetton St, Davidson, NC
Studio
$1,105
622 sqft
Luxury community located just off of I-77, next to Harris Teeter. Units feature expansive countertop space, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring. Residents have access to gym, pool and fire pit.

Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue
13127 Rosedale Hill Avenue, Huntersville, NC
Studio
$1,295
1100 sqft
Great location commercial space near exit 23 on I 77. This space has hardwood floors and is versatile to be retail space, office space, or service space. All utilities are the tenant responsibility. To view, please contact us to set a showing up.

Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
2315 West Arbors Drive, Suite 200, Room 11
2315 West Arbors Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$550
136 sqft
Room is ideal for people who want to have an office space for their small business where they want to focus on building the business and the rest is taken care with a simple and one rent payment. Ideal for one or two persons.

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Prosperity Church Road
6316 W Sugar Creek Road
6316 West Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$3,000
1413 sqft
Commercial Space for lease along Prime Harris Blvd and Old Sugar Creek Intersection

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Back Creek Church Road
3581 Draycott Ave
3581 Draycott Avenue, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,400
1323 sqft
Nice townhome in great community. Minutes from Harris teeter, and I-485. This community has 2 pools and playgrounds. The home has fresh paint. A must see!

Kannapolis City Guide

Kannapolis City Guide

View full City Guide

Kannapolis, North Carolina, located between Concord and Charlotte, is a great place for young professionals to live. Not only is the area home to a nice selection of public parks and green spaces, but there is a diverse array of studio apartments around the city, perfect for those just starting their careers. Of course, NASCAR fans will also appreciate that Kannapolis is home to racing's Earnhardt family.

Renting an Apartment in Kannapolis, NC

Although there are few studio apartments for rent directly in Kannapolis, you can find studio units within a short drive of the city. Most apartment complexes in Kannapolis, but not all, require a deposit equal to one month's rent at the beginning of your lease. Most leases are for one-year terms, although you can sometimes find leases for six months. Well-established renters may be able to negotiate other terms.

Studio apartments are a good option for renters who don't have a large budget for housing, who travel frequently for business and/or who don't have a lot of time for cleaning and yard work. This could include those just starting their first job, auditors and salespeople who spend days at a time on the road, and recently divorced people.

Unlike one- and two-bedroom apartments, studios feature one large living/sleeping area with a galley kitchen and a bathroom. Look for studio apartments in nearby Concord and in the eastern suburbs of Charlotte.

About Studio Apartments in Kannapolis

  • Rents: You can expect to pay between $650 and $750 for a studio apartment around Kannapolis. This usually includes water, sewer and trash removal, but not heat or electricity.
  • Size: Studio apartments around Kannapolis range in size between 336 square feet and 400 square feet.
  • Amenities: Studio apartment tenants enjoy all of the benefits of the individual complex. These often include an outdoor swimming pool, a community center that can be used for parties and special events, and a fitness room. Some apartment complexes also offer tennis courts and/or picnic areas.
  • Security: Most apartment complexes in the Kannapolis area provide some type of security, either with a gated entrance, attendants in the parking lot or limited access building entrances.
  • Pets: Most complexes with studio apartments around Kannapolis permit small dogs and cats. Some require an additional deposit.

What's Near Studio Apartments in Kannapolis

There are plenty of things to see and do within a short distance of Kannapolis. The city is home to a Class A baseball team, the Kannapolis Intimidators. There are six city parks where you can picnic, talk a walk or play a little ball.

Getting around the Kannapolis area is relatively easy. Interstate 85 skirts the south edge of the city and connects Kannapolis with Charlotte to the southwest and with High Point to the northeast. The Concord Kannapolis Area Transit System also provides public bus service within Kannapolis and between the city and nearby Concord.

If you're looking for a comfortable place to live within a community with security and multiple amenities without spending your entire budget, a studio apartment in or near Kannapolis might just be the right choice for you.

