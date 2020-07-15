12 Studio Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis, North Carolina, located between Concord and Charlotte, is a great place for young professionals to live. Not only is the area home to a nice selection of public parks and green spaces, but there is a diverse array of studio apartments around the city, perfect for those just starting their careers. Of course, NASCAR fans will also appreciate that Kannapolis is home to racing's Earnhardt family.

Renting an Apartment in Kannapolis, NC

Although there are few studio apartments for rent directly in Kannapolis, you can find studio units within a short drive of the city. Most apartment complexes in Kannapolis, but not all, require a deposit equal to one month's rent at the beginning of your lease. Most leases are for one-year terms, although you can sometimes find leases for six months. Well-established renters may be able to negotiate other terms.

Studio apartments are a good option for renters who don't have a large budget for housing, who travel frequently for business and/or who don't have a lot of time for cleaning and yard work. This could include those just starting their first job, auditors and salespeople who spend days at a time on the road, and recently divorced people.

Unlike one- and two-bedroom apartments, studios feature one large living/sleeping area with a galley kitchen and a bathroom. Look for studio apartments in nearby Concord and in the eastern suburbs of Charlotte.

About Studio Apartments in Kannapolis

Rents: You can expect to pay between $650 and $750 for a studio apartment around Kannapolis. This usually includes water, sewer and trash removal, but not heat or electricity.

You can expect to pay between $650 and $750 for a studio apartment around Kannapolis. This usually includes water, sewer and trash removal, but not heat or electricity. Size: Studio apartments around Kannapolis range in size between 336 square feet and 400 square feet.

Studio apartments around Kannapolis range in size between 336 square feet and 400 square feet. Amenities: Studio apartment tenants enjoy all of the benefits of the individual complex. These often include an outdoor swimming pool, a community center that can be used for parties and special events, and a fitness room. Some apartment complexes also offer tennis courts and/or picnic areas.

Studio apartment tenants enjoy all of the benefits of the individual complex. These often include an outdoor swimming pool, a community center that can be used for parties and special events, and a fitness room. Some apartment complexes also offer tennis courts and/or picnic areas. Security: Most apartment complexes in the Kannapolis area provide some type of security, either with a gated entrance, attendants in the parking lot or limited access building entrances.

Most apartment complexes in the Kannapolis area provide some type of security, either with a gated entrance, attendants in the parking lot or limited access building entrances. Pets: Most complexes with studio apartments around Kannapolis permit small dogs and cats. Some require an additional deposit.

What's Near Studio Apartments in Kannapolis

There are plenty of things to see and do within a short distance of Kannapolis. The city is home to a Class A baseball team, the Kannapolis Intimidators. There are six city parks where you can picnic, talk a walk or play a little ball.

Getting around the Kannapolis area is relatively easy. Interstate 85 skirts the south edge of the city and connects Kannapolis with Charlotte to the southwest and with High Point to the northeast. The Concord Kannapolis Area Transit System also provides public bus service within Kannapolis and between the city and nearby Concord.

If you're looking for a comfortable place to live within a community with security and multiple amenities without spending your entire budget, a studio apartment in or near Kannapolis might just be the right choice for you.