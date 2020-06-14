78 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
Jamestown
1 Unit Available
642 Wilson Street
642 Wilson Street, Kannapolis, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
800 sqft
This is one side of a charming duplex. The whole duplex has been fully renovated with new paint, laminate flooring, updated windows, updated fixtures, new counter tops and so much more. Open and airy. Tons of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Kannapolis
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
41 Units Available
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
770 sqft
Apartments feature wine coolers, stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and his-and-hers closets. Community includes a saltwater pool, a dog spa and a 24-hour gym with a yoga/Pilates studio. On Poplar Tent Road, just south of I-85.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Hartsell School
20 Units Available
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$857
615 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, just minutes from I-85, Highway 29 and the University area. Residents enjoy units with washer-dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Luxurious community includes pool, sunbathing deck and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Kannapolis
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
7 Units Available
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
658 sqft
Are you looking for superb apartment home living in Concord, North Carolina? Welcome home to Concord Ridge! Located off of of Route 29, we are just minutes from Great Wolf Lodge, Concord Mills Mall, fantastic restaurants, and local schools.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
Cabarrus Country Club
20 Units Available
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
665 sqft
This smoke-free property impresses residents with its recreation center, game room and 24-hour e-lounge. Apartments have quartz countertops, hardwood-inspired flooring and USB-enabled outlets. Willow Oaks Crossing and Best Buy are a short walk away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,116
890 sqft
Enjoy resort-style living with superb community amenities, including 24-hr maintenance, business center, coffee bar, and internet cafe. Rooms are furnished with hardwood floors, granite surfaces, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Conveniently near I-85.
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
740 sqft
Located just off I-485 connector near shopping at Concord Mills Mall. On-site amenities include a grilling pavilion, fitness center, car wash, and high-tech business center. Spacious interiors. Pet-park and saltwater pool on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
104 Units Available
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
405 N Main St, Unit 1
405 N Main St, China Grove, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
405 N Main St, Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Downtown China Grove -Maint St- 1 bedroom apartment in Historic home - AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 1 bed, 1 bath. Historic home -- in heart of China Grove downtown area. Rocking chair covered front porch.

Last updated June 14 at 07:38pm
Logan
1 Unit Available
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest
112 Wilshire Avenue Southwest, Concord, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Beautiful, recently renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in Concord. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter-tops and microwave above the stove. Bathroom has a tiled shower with tub. Hardwood flooring laminate throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Kannapolis
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
27 Units Available
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
847 sqft
Furnished apartments with spacious layouts and fireplaces. Community highlights include a tennis court, fitness center and dog park. Easy access to I-77. Close to Birkdale Golf Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wedgewood
20 Units Available
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
773 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd, Cornelius, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
789 sqft
Prime location just minutes from town with easy access to public transit and I-77. Enjoy the pool, tennis court, volleyball court and private fire pit. Recently renovated apartments have laundry in-unit and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
University City North
8 Units Available
Ashley Court Apartments
9740 Ashley Lake Ct, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,055
994 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-85, US Highway 29 and North Tryon Street. Residents enjoy units with granite counters, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community is pet-friendly and has pool and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
University City North
19 Units Available
Thornberry
9920 Brickleberry Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$957
741 sqft
Thornberry offers many features and amenities to fit all walks of life in Charlotte.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Huntersville
22 Units Available
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
849 sqft
Well-situated near the I-77/I-485 interchange. Refined living accentuated by stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Relax poolside, work out in the fitness center, or hike on the wooded trail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
32 Units Available
Addison Park Apartments
6225 Hackberry Creek Trl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
Pet-friendly 1- to 3-bedroom apartment homes located in University Area. Within easy reach of I-77, I-84 and I-495. Each residence features wood-burning fireplaces, garden-style bathtubs and spacious balconies or patios. Garage car parking available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
13 Units Available
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
868 sqft
Located close to I-85 and I-77. Residents live in units with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community features car wash area, courtyard, pool and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Prosperity Church Road
6 Units Available
Harris Pond
8301 Harris Pond Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$945
680 sqft
Garden-style apartments with gourmet kitchens, ceramic tile floors, fireplaces, walk-in closets with extra storage, patio/balcony and washer-dryer hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to I-85 and I-77.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Newell
13 Units Available
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
907 sqft
Luxury apartments located near UNC Charlotte and Harris Boulevard. Variety of spacious floor plans, high ceilings and tons of sunlight. Community features laundry, gorgeous fitness center, playground and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
College Downs
6 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
652 sqft
Experience style and beauty at Heather Ridge! Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, we are conveniently located just a few miles from UNCC campus.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Wedgewood
24 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,045
769 sqft
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
College Downs
8 Units Available
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
866 sqft
Units have granite countertops and designer cabinets. Swimming pool, yoga room and clubhouse for tenants to use. Pets are allowed; community has coffee bar and trash valet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$929
715 sqft
Well-stocked kitchen includes granite countertops, hardwood floor, dishwasher, microwave and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, playground, dog park, business center and trash valet enjoyed by all residents.

Kannapolis City Guide

Kannapolis is a city in North Carolina with approximately 45,000 people. Located in both Cabarrus and Rowan counties, it's only a half-hour drive from Charlotte. Since the city center is home to the headquarters of the North Carolina Research Campus, this is one of North Carolina's most prominent centers for scientific development. And while Kannapolis is a suburban city, it's isn't lacking in shops, restaurants, parks and other urban amenities.

While most available rentals in Kannapolis are single-family homes with two, three and even four bedrooms, it's still possible to find one-bedroom apartments here. You'll have the most luck finding one-bedroom accommodations as you venture toward the city center.

Does Kannapolis Have Any Astounding Attractions?

Kannapolis has parks, museums, theaters, stadiums and vineyards, making it easy to find something that suits your fancy.

If you like to spend your free time relaxing outside, then be sure to explore Kannapolis' parks. Village Park has a small water park, a concert pavilion and lit displays at Christmastime. There's also Baker's Creek Park, which is centered around a creek and has a playground, picnic pavilions and walking trails.

If you prefer cultural amenities, you should catch a film at the Gem Theatre. While it mainly plays new releases, this retro movie theater will certainly take you on a walk down memory lane.

Kannapolis is also in the heart of racing country, so it's only appropriate that this is the home base of Stewart-Haas Racing, a title-winning NASCAR team. You can tour the team's facilities, see how the cars get souped-up and pick up a few souvenirs at the gift shop.

What Do People in Kannapolis Do for a Living?

While Kannapolis is now known for its research campus, it was once a proud mill town. As such, there's a diverse mix of people employed in both white- and blue-collar jobs. The most prominent industries here include sales, education, social services, management, construction and manufacturing.

Which Neighborhoods in Kannapolis Boast the Most One-Bedroom Apartments?

Most one-bedroom apartments in Kannapolis are relatively inexpensive, but some neighborhoods can cost more than others. It's also harder to find available rentals in the outlying areas of the city. Here are the neighborhoods with the highest amount of available one-bedroom apartments. But make sure to look through our website for pricing and more information.

Centerview: This is the most central neighborhood in all of Kannapolis, and it's also the most walkable. You'll find a vast array of restaurants and shops in Centerview. Additionally, finding a one-bedroom apartment here shouldn't take too much effort. Living in Centerview won't break the bank, either. This neighborhood is incredibly affordable, and you can find a great one-bedroom apartment for $500 to $900 a month.

Shady Grove: Located west of Centerview, Shady Grove is an idyllic neighborhood that's not quite as bustling as Kannapolis' downtown area. However, Shady Grove has a high concentration of available rentals. And while there aren't as many amenities nearby, Shady Grove makes up for this by being incredibly tranquil. Rental prices are on par with those in Centerview and usually average around $800 monthly.

