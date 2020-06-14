78 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis is a city in North Carolina with approximately 45,000 people. Located in both Cabarrus and Rowan counties, it's only a half-hour drive from Charlotte. Since the city center is home to the headquarters of the North Carolina Research Campus, this is one of North Carolina's most prominent centers for scientific development. And while Kannapolis is a suburban city, it's isn't lacking in shops, restaurants, parks and other urban amenities.

While most available rentals in Kannapolis are single-family homes with two, three and even four bedrooms, it's still possible to find one-bedroom apartments here. You'll have the most luck finding one-bedroom accommodations as you venture toward the city center.

Does Kannapolis Have Any Astounding Attractions?

Kannapolis has parks, museums, theaters, stadiums and vineyards, making it easy to find something that suits your fancy.

If you like to spend your free time relaxing outside, then be sure to explore Kannapolis' parks. Village Park has a small water park, a concert pavilion and lit displays at Christmastime. There's also Baker's Creek Park, which is centered around a creek and has a playground, picnic pavilions and walking trails.

If you prefer cultural amenities, you should catch a film at the Gem Theatre. While it mainly plays new releases, this retro movie theater will certainly take you on a walk down memory lane.

Kannapolis is also in the heart of racing country, so it's only appropriate that this is the home base of Stewart-Haas Racing, a title-winning NASCAR team. You can tour the team's facilities, see how the cars get souped-up and pick up a few souvenirs at the gift shop.

What Do People in Kannapolis Do for a Living?

While Kannapolis is now known for its research campus, it was once a proud mill town. As such, there's a diverse mix of people employed in both white- and blue-collar jobs. The most prominent industries here include sales, education, social services, management, construction and manufacturing.

Which Neighborhoods in Kannapolis Boast the Most One-Bedroom Apartments?

Most one-bedroom apartments in Kannapolis are relatively inexpensive, but some neighborhoods can cost more than others. It's also harder to find available rentals in the outlying areas of the city. Here are the neighborhoods with the highest amount of available one-bedroom apartments. But make sure to look through our website for pricing and more information.

Centerview: This is the most central neighborhood in all of Kannapolis, and it's also the most walkable. You'll find a vast array of restaurants and shops in Centerview. Additionally, finding a one-bedroom apartment here shouldn't take too much effort. Living in Centerview won't break the bank, either. This neighborhood is incredibly affordable, and you can find a great one-bedroom apartment for $500 to $900 a month.

Shady Grove: Located west of Centerview, Shady Grove is an idyllic neighborhood that's not quite as bustling as Kannapolis' downtown area. However, Shady Grove has a high concentration of available rentals. And while there aren't as many amenities nearby, Shady Grove makes up for this by being incredibly tranquil. Rental prices are on par with those in Centerview and usually average around $800 monthly.