All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 1138 W Airline Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
1138 W Airline Ave.
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1138 W Airline Ave.

1138 West Airline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 03/18/19 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE!

(RLNE4748325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 W Airline Ave. have any available units?
1138 W Airline Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 1138 W Airline Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1138 W Airline Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 W Airline Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1138 W Airline Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1138 W Airline Ave. offer parking?
No, 1138 W Airline Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1138 W Airline Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 W Airline Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 W Airline Ave. have a pool?
No, 1138 W Airline Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1138 W Airline Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1138 W Airline Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 W Airline Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 W Airline Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 W Airline Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 W Airline Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College