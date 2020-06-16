Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

675 Daharan Drive Available 06/15/20 Off cliffdale - Super nice 3BR/2BA home close to post and shopping. Nice large great room with fire place, split floor plan, Freshly painted interior and new appliances in 2015 fenced back yard and garage.



Pet friendly upon approval $200.00 non refundable pet fee. Small pet



Electricand sewer is through PWC. Water is through Aqua. Gas is through Piedmont.



School district:

Hefner Elementary

Anne Chestnut Middle School

Seventy-First Senior High



(RLNE2588283)