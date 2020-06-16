All apartments in Fayetteville
675 Daharan Drive

Location

675 Daharan Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Seventy-First

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
675 Daharan Drive Available 06/15/20 Off cliffdale - Super nice 3BR/2BA home close to post and shopping. Nice large great room with fire place, split floor plan, Freshly painted interior and new appliances in 2015 fenced back yard and garage.

Pet friendly upon approval $200.00 non refundable pet fee. Small pet

Electricand sewer is through PWC. Water is through Aqua. Gas is through Piedmont.

School district:
Hefner Elementary
Anne Chestnut Middle School
Seventy-First Senior High

(RLNE2588283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

