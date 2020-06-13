/
rockfish
202 Apartments for rent in Rockfish, NC📍
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
163 Mix Trail Lane
163 Mix Trail Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1550 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2BA with finished bonus room, double car garage, located in Anderson Place on a quiet cul-de-sac! This home has a large fenced in back yard with patio and storage shed, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, Master Bedroom
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
394 Early Dawn Drive
394 Early Dawn Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Paradise! style home on cul-de-sac in the well-established neighborhood of Country Walk. Home features vaulted ceiling in family room, finished bonus room, WIC, dbl garage, rear deck and patio! Pets ok per owner approval up to 50 lbs.
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
Rockfish
1 Unit Available
190 Bonney Lane
190 Bonney Lane, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
-Check out this awesome property in Ravenwood. Very spacious back yard. This property has 3 bedrooms and a bonus room. Master has a walk in closet. Eat in kitchen and fireplace with vaulted ceilings in the family room. Huge back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Rockfish
1 Unit Available
125 N Copper Creek Drive
125 North Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1451 sqft
- (RLNE5638579)
1 Unit Available
273 Stockbridge Drive
273 Stockbridge Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1550 sqft
273 Stockbridge Drive Available 07/06/20 Picture perfect in West Gate - This like new property has been meticulously maintained home! Come see this gorgeous floor plan and colors.
1 Unit Available
260 Audubon Drive
260 Audubon Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
Beautiful 3 bdrm 2.5 bth located in the Westgate community. Custom features include Formal Dining Room, Great Room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Open floor plan to kitchen with large breakfast bar, island and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
149 Copper Creek
149 Copper Creek Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1900 sqft
149 Copper Creek (1 small pet allowed) - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with bonus room. Welcoming living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen offers black appliances and a pantry.
1 Unit Available
219 Ivy Stone Drive
219 Ivystone Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2111 sqft
219 Ivy Stone Drive Available 05/04/20 Appealing Home In A Wonderful Neighborhood! - This appealing 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home welcomes you to a very spacious living area that is great for entertaining! Anticipate yourself preparing scrumptious meals
1 Unit Available
1106 St Johns Loop
1106 St Johns Loop, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Awesome 3 bdrm, 2 bth ranch located in Maples at Westgate. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room w/fireplace, large eat in kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters. Spacious mstr bdrm, WIC, trey ceiling, sep shower, garden tub. Fenced rear yard with patio.
1 Unit Available
223 Lochwood Drive
223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Rockfish
Verified
Seventy-First
4 Units Available
Austin Creek
1131 Capeharbor Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$815
1100 sqft
Come Live the Difference at Austin Creek Apartments in Fayetteville, NC! Imagine being able to come home and relax in a quaint community surrounded by lavish grounds, soaring pine trees with wooded views and yet only minutes from all the
Verified
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
Bristol Park
1141 Glen Iris Dr, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1398 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bristol Park Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
Jack Britt
9 Units Available
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
Verified
Jack Britt
5 Units Available
Grove at Park Place
2640 Latrobe Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$877
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine your life elevated to a whole new level. The Grove at Park Place, located in the heart of Fayetteville, NC, is a BRAND NEW community with luxury living at its finest.
Verified
Seventy-First
Contact for Availability
ParcStone
5101 Parcstone Ln, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1252 sqft
At Parcstone Apartments in Fayetteville, NC, you can have it all-inclusive luxury, an active lifestyle and modern convenience. When you live at Parcstone you are surrounded by Fayettevilles conveniences: schools, shopping and restaurants.
Verified
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Verified
South View
Contact for Availability
Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes
3511 Birchfield Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1464 sqft
With a convenient location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, near a new movie theater, a shopping center, restaurants, and more, life at Birchfield Fine Apartment Homes is all about convenience and luxury.
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
6915 Surrey Road
6915 Surrey Road, Cumberland County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3211 sqft
Beautiful home located in the Prestigious Gates Four Community. Large Golf Course Lot on the 8th Green. Kitchen has KraftMaid cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops and a large island. Lovely breakfast area and bountiful cabinet space.
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
1009 Patrick Drive
1009 Patrick Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
1009 Patrick Drive Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE COME AUGUST 1ST - Ranch style home located in Cliffdale Forest on less than an acre piece of land. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1 car garage, porch, and fenced big back yard.
Jack Britt
1 Unit Available
2745 Leabrook Drive
2745 Leabrook Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
2745 Leabrook Drive Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5031626)
Seventy-First
1 Unit Available
9453 Gooden Dr.
9453 Gooden Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1140 sqft
9453 Gooden Dr. - Cozy contemporary ranch home with lots of upgrades. Open floor plan. Great room with wood burning fireplace. Upgraded light fixtures in every room, stainless appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
105 Barrow Ct
105 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1390 sqft
105 Barrow Ct Available 07/03/20 Reserve your home today!! - Upgraded home $1045.00 (RLNE5676792)
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rockfish rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Rockfish area include Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fayetteville State University, and Methodist University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockfish from include Fayetteville, Cary, Apex, Garner, and Holly Springs.