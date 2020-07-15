/
/
/
Fayetteville State University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
34 Apartments For Rent Near Fayetteville State University
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Fayetteville
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Terry Sanford
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
741 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
301 Sinclair Street
301 Sinclair Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Great Fayetteville Home in Cumberland County. Great Room with tile flooring and Gas Log fireplace. Updated kitchen with all Black Appliances and smooth top oven. Dining Room with Tile floors. Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
107 Wynncrest Lane
107 Wynncrest Lane, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
-SPECTACULAR 3 BEDROOM 2.5 Bath TOWNHOUSE w/master bedroom downstairs and Jetted Garden tub in Master Bath. Eat-in-kitchen w/range granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Washer & dryer also included.
1 of 17
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
2116 Harlee St
2116 Harlee Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1450 sqft
2116 Harlee St. (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
505 Pilot Ave
505 Pilot Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$1,295
505 Pilot Avenue - Attractive home in historic Haymont. Beautiful wooded lot. Detached garage with overhead storage. Porch, partially fenced yard, wood burning fire place in great room. Large recreation room downstairs that can be a bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
611 Greenland Drive
611 Greenland Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
Quaint 2 bdrm 1 bth house located in the historical Haymount area. Living room with beautiful hardswoods, Open kitchen with dining area, SS appliances, breakfast bar. Soft closure cabinets with granite counters. Stackable front loader washer & dryer.
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
2210 Westdale Dr
2210 Westdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,820
3250 sqft
2210 Westdale (No Pets) - Exclusive Haymount Living! This two-story home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! You can enjoy an office and bonus room as well. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2534 Vestal Avenue
2534 Vestal Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1674 sqft
2534 Vestal Ave ~ Eccles Park - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Tri Level in North Fayetteville.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
215 Hinsdale Ave.
215 Hinsdale Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) (Pet-Friendly) - 215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) Come see this charming 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow style Cottage in Haymount.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
825 ANARINE ROAD
825 Anarine Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
CUMBERLAND HEIGHTS - 825 ANARINE-CUMBERLAND HEIGHTS- RENT 825. SD $825.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
704 Rush Rd.
704 Rush Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1650 sqft
704 Rush Rd. (Pets Considered) - Welcome to the heart of Haymount! Charming cottage in the highly sought after historic Haymount neighborhood with nearly 1700 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1914 Catawba Street
1914 Catawba Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$870
1335 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in Greenwood features a formal dining room with built-in bookcase/shelves, eat-in kitchen, fenced yard and utility room/mud room off the custom built deck. Pets are welcome.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
119 Olive Road
119 Olive Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
-Granite in kitchen, carpet, hardwoods downstairs. stainless steel appliances, and wet bar. Great location; walk to restaurants, shopping and etc. Great room has fireplace & french door to deck with private courtyard; dining area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
2416 Amigo Drive
2416 Amigo Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2470 sqft
2416 Amigo Drive Available 07/15/20 2416 Amigo Dr - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with bonus room - Beautiful home located in Haymount across from Highland Country Club. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital and Ft. Bragg.
1 of 22
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
413 Park Ave
413 Park Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home- Haymount - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in historic Haymount subdivision. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large living room with masonry fireplace and wet bar area. Formal living room in front side of house.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
137-105 Person St.
137 Person St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Coming Soon (Aug 1) 137-105 Person St.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
613 Westmont Drive
613 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1750 sqft
613 Westmont Dr. (Small Dogs Considered) - This charming haymount house offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Formal living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1410 Maywood St
1410 Maywood Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Great location in Forest Lakes! Beautiful 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home on quiet street. Hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Fireplace in living room. Cedar closet in the hallway.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
124 B Bow Street Street
124 Bow St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
Great 1 Bed/1 Bath Apartment located in Historic Downtown Fayetteville. Building can be accessed from Person St or Bow St. This property features Foyer Area with Recessed Lighting, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1432 Pine Valley Loop
1432 Pine Valley Loop, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
Haymount Charm Home - 1432 Pine Valley Loop is a property for families looking for a home. This single-family home is located in the historic Haymount Hill area of Fayetteville NC. This 1318 sq.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
1813 Catawba Street
1813 Catawba Street, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two Weeks Free Rent!! Spacious 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home in Greenwood subdivision. Living room with fireplace. Fully fenced in backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Terry Sanford
2112 Rogers Drive
2112 Rogers Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex available for rent. Hardwood floors throughout, pets under 30lbs welcome (no restricted breeds) with a $200 non-refundable pet fee.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fayetteville
137 Person Street Unit 101
137 Person Street, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
137-101 Person St. (No Pets) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.