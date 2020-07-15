/
FAYTECHCC
38 Apartments For Rent Near FTCC
Downtown Fayetteville
The Residences at the Prince Charles
450 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,089
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
885 sqft
The Future is NOW - Take a Virtual Tour! Urban living in downtown Fayetteville has never been better! The Prince Charles Hotel was once the crown jewel of Fayetteville.
Terry Sanford
Jamestown Commons
1429 Bozeman Loop, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1240 sqft
Welcome to the relaxed elegance of Jamestown Commons Apartments in Fayetteville, NC. A combination of custom home distinction, comfort and privacy awaits you with choices of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Terry Sanford
The Enclave at Pamalee Square
1014 Enclave Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1359 sqft
Fort Bragg and Cross Creek Mall are only minutes from this pristine community. Residences have walk-in closets, extra storage and washer/dryer hookups. Amenities include a putting green, media room, pool and clubhouse.
Terry Sanford
Cottages on Elm
1000 Elm St, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
741 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
855 sqft
Live Well at the Cottages on Elm! Ideally located only minutes from Eutaw Shopping Center, Fayetteville Technical Community College, Fort Bragg, Pope AFB, Cross Creek Mall & downtown Fayetteville.
Westover
Legacy at Cross Creek
570 Castle Rising Rd, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$795
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1443 sqft
Furnished apartments with patio/balcony. Community with 24-hour gym, a pool, a car-wash area, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Just off All-American Highway within commuting distance of Fort Bragg, Cape Fear Hospital and Pope AFB.
Terry Sanford
107 Wynncrest Lane
107 Wynncrest Lane, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
-SPECTACULAR 3 BEDROOM 2.5 Bath TOWNHOUSE w/master bedroom downstairs and Jetted Garden tub in Master Bath. Eat-in-kitchen w/range granite countertops, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave. Washer & dryer also included.
Terry Sanford
322 S. McPherson Church
322 South Mcpherson Church Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1784 sqft
322 S McPherson Church Rd ~ Westwood - Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with easy access to All American Freeway! This updated home features a neat circle driveway, covered front porch, new carpet, and new paint.
Terry Sanford
2116 Harlee St
2116 Harlee Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1450 sqft
2116 Harlee St. (Small Pet-Friendly) - To access this home through our self-registered viewing service, call: 984-369-8949 or click here: https://app.tenantturner.
Terry Sanford
Glendale
1100 Marlborough Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$838
1025 sqft
Fantastic & spacious! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome floor plan w/private, fenced in Patio! Stop looking and start calling Glendale your new home today! This home has plentiful cabinetry in your spacious kitchen, Master Suite & Guest Suite each
Terry Sanford
505 Pilot Ave
505 Pilot Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
Studio
$1,295
505 Pilot Avenue - Attractive home in historic Haymont. Beautiful wooded lot. Detached garage with overhead storage. Porch, partially fenced yard, wood burning fire place in great room. Large recreation room downstairs that can be a bedroom.
Terry Sanford
611 Greenland Drive
611 Greenland Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
Quaint 2 bdrm 1 bth house located in the historical Haymount area. Living room with beautiful hardswoods, Open kitchen with dining area, SS appliances, breakfast bar. Soft closure cabinets with granite counters. Stackable front loader washer & dryer.
Terry Sanford
2210 Westdale Dr
2210 Westdale Drive, Fayetteville, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,820
3250 sqft
2210 Westdale (No Pets) - Exclusive Haymount Living! This two-story home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! You can enjoy an office and bonus room as well. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Terry Sanford
1176 Wrenwood Drive
1176 Wrenwood, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1176 WRENWOOD-KAREN LAKES-RENT $725. SD $725-1100+ SQ/FT,2 BEDROOMS,2.5 BATHS,DINING RM FS/FP,OVEN/RANGE,DW,DISPOSAL,WASHER/DRYER.MICROWAVE(BEING REPLACED).REFRIGERATOR,CEILING FANS.HP. ACCESS TO POOL.PRIVACY FENCE.CARPET/VINYL.1 YEAR LEASE.NO PETS.
Terry Sanford
215 Hinsdale Ave.
215 Hinsdale Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) (Pet-Friendly) - 215 Hinsdale Ave. Coming Soon (8/1) Come see this charming 3 bedroom/1 bath Bungalow style Cottage in Haymount.
Douglas Byrd
4460 Briton Circle
4460 Briton Circle, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
Pleasant 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with attached garage and giant fenced in back yard. You'll be able to enjoy the outdoors on a large deck perfect for entertaining on these coming summer nights! Spacious rooms and lovely kitchen.
Terry Sanford
825 ANARINE ROAD
825 Anarine Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
CUMBERLAND HEIGHTS - 825 ANARINE-CUMBERLAND HEIGHTS- RENT 825. SD $825.
Terry Sanford
704 Rush Rd.
704 Rush Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1650 sqft
704 Rush Rd. (Pets Considered) - Welcome to the heart of Haymount! Charming cottage in the highly sought after historic Haymount neighborhood with nearly 1700 sq. ft. of living space.
Terry Sanford
1914 Catawba Street
1914 Catawba Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$870
1335 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bath home located in Greenwood features a formal dining room with built-in bookcase/shelves, eat-in kitchen, fenced yard and utility room/mud room off the custom built deck. Pets are welcome.
Terry Sanford
332 Courtyard Lane
332 Courtyard Lane, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,780
-Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Home plus bonus room in Courtyards. Great room with fireplace and hardwood floors in formal living room and dining room. Large loaded eat-in-kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Terry Sanford
119 Olive Road
119 Olive Road, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
-Granite in kitchen, carpet, hardwoods downstairs. stainless steel appliances, and wet bar. Great location; walk to restaurants, shopping and etc. Great room has fireplace & french door to deck with private courtyard; dining area.
Terry Sanford
3401 # D Lainey Lane
3401 Lainey Ln, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Corporate Condo Rental - Looking to place bags down and finish your job training/internship or traveling contract look at this rental! Rental with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED AND FULLY FURNISHED.
Terry Sanford
2416 Amigo Drive
2416 Amigo Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2470 sqft
2416 Amigo Drive Available 07/15/20 2416 Amigo Dr - 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with bonus room - Beautiful home located in Haymount across from Highland Country Club. Conveniently located near shopping, hospital and Ft. Bragg.
Terry Sanford
413 Park Ave
413 Park Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1950 sqft
3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Home- Haymount - Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in historic Haymount subdivision. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Large living room with masonry fireplace and wet bar area. Formal living room in front side of house.
Terry Sanford
613 Westmont Drive
613 Westmont Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1750 sqft
613 Westmont Dr. (Small Dogs Considered) - This charming haymount house offers 3 bedroom 2 bathroom. Formal living room, large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout.