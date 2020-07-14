/
Methodist
23 Apartments For Rent Near Methodist
13 Units Available
The Heights at McArthur Park
2523 Mulranny Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$809
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1350 sqft
Quiet community near Rosehill Road Park. Walk-in closets and private laundry. Air conditioning. Community has volleyball court, coffee bar, pool, and media room. On-site dog park. Garage parking available.
10 Units Available
The Monarch at Liberty Pointe
6271 Carver Oaks Dr, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$765
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Monarch at Liberty Pointe in Fayetteville. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Pine Forest
Autumn View Apartments
179 Peatmoss Drive, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$679
275 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with dark wood cabinetry, built-in pantry, 9-foot ceilings and dishwashers. Quiet community has a gourmet coffee bar, fitness center, beautiful clubhouse and picnic areas with grills.
1 Unit Available
934 Westland Ridge Rd.
934 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1850 sqft
Coming Soon: Mid August - 934 Westland Ridge Rd.
1 Unit Available
301 Sinclair Street
301 Sinclair Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Great Fayetteville Home in Cumberland County. Great Room with tile flooring and Gas Log fireplace. Updated kitchen with all Black Appliances and smooth top oven. Dining Room with Tile floors. Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
932 Westland Ridge Road
932 Westland Ridge Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1850 sqft
Coming Soon (June 1) 932 Westland Ridge Rd. (Small Pet) - Coming Soon (June 1) Stunning custom townhouse in King's Grant!! Premier gated community with pool and lawn maintenance provided.
1 Unit Available
211 Stacy Weaver Drive
211 Stacy Weaver Drive, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
Cute brick ranch with single car side entry garage. Renovated interior with laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bathroom has a large walk in shower.
1 Unit Available
731 Arthington St.
731 Arthington Street, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
950 sqft
731 Arthington St. (Pet-Friendly) - 731 Arthington St This 2 bedroom Town home is centrally located just minutes from Fort Bragg, All American, shopping, dining, and I-295.
1 Unit Available
2645 McArthur Landing Unit 104
2645 Mcarthur Landing Circle, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1460 sqft
Luxury Condo with Bells & Whistles for $1075 on the Northern Side of Fayetteville! - This luxe condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms Living room with fireplace & back patio, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & eat-in
1 Unit Available
126 London Court
126 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$830
1080 sqft
This apartment has been rented. It is still available for showings.
1 Unit Available
132 Homeplace Court
132 Homeplace Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
East Fayetteville Gem 850/month 1 year lease Quiet cul-de-sac apartment 2 bedroom, 2 bath, W/ back deck and storage.
1 Unit Available
155 Lofton Dr
155 Lofton Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
155 Lofton Dr Available 08/15/20 Great home for entertaining! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Kinwood subdivision right off of Ramsey! Home has a spectacular living room with hardwood floors, a loft area and beautiful fireplace.
1 Unit Available
642 Pleasant Loop
642 Pleasant Loop, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Nice 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom ranch home in a peaceful safe neighborhood. Home features large kitchen with dining room. Hardwoods and laminate flooring throughout the main living areas and bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
372-5 Bubblecreek Court
372 Bubble Creek Ct, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
372-5 Bubblecreek-Call Margeret 910-527-5345 - End unit with hardwood flooring in family room, foyer & dining room. Washer & Dryer included. . No yard work. Just come home & relax.
1 Unit Available
915 Kaywood Drive
915 Kaywood Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1632 sqft
Large three bedroom with plenty of room to grow for $780 - Large 3 bd 1.5 bath home in an established neighborhood with new carpet throughout and an open floor plan with formal living room. The garage has been converted for additional living space.
1 Unit Available
499 Coronation Drive
499 Coronation Drive, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
You're going to love the renovations in this open floor plan. Features cathedral ceilings, laminate floors in common area, updated light fixtures and so much more. Private deck with storage. Apply online at www.yourdestinyhome.
1 Unit Available
511 Nottingham Drive
511 Nottingham Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
Charming 3 bdrm 2 bth home features spacious great room that opens up to eat in kitchen, dbl garage, and large privacy fenced back yard w/covered patio area!! TEXT HPM1303 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
1 Unit Available
404 Platinum Street
404 Platinum Street, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1430 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath with a bonus room that could be a 4th bed or den. Granite counter tops, fenced in yard, newly renovated.
1 Unit Available
122 London Court
122 London Court, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
650 sqft
This Apartment Home is Model home, but You Could Rent One Like It! This apartment home is a Model Home, but we are leasing for April for one very similar! Contact the office for more details! This property allows self guided viewing without an
1 Unit Available
5705 Five Sisters Court
5705 Five Sisters Court, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1027 sqft
Move-In Ready! Spacious 2 bed, 2 bath with all the upgrades! Large living room, spacious kitchen with sitting area, two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Spacious deck ready for entertaining and private backyard.
1 Unit Available
4531 Ruby Road
4531 Ruby Road, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
1500 sqft
4531 Ruby Road Available 07/17/20 3 Bdrm / 1.5 Bth For Rent! - There's no place like home! Click your heels 3x and call this your home! Brick ranch floor plan close to 295 & Ft Bragg.
1 Unit Available
708 Mosswood Lane
708 Mosswood Lane, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
708 Mosswood Lane Available 07/31/20 3 Bdrm / 2 Bath For Rent ! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in an established neighborhood. All new carpets and paint throughout home. Short driving distance to dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
302 Grafton Ave.
302 Grafton Avenue, Fayetteville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
810 sqft
Adorable 2Bed/1Bath Home! - Adorable home ready for move-in March 5th! This home has two bedrooms and one bathroom all recently updated with modern fixtures. (RLNE5597859)