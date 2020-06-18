All apartments in Fayetteville
425 Tradewinds Drive
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Tradewinds Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28314
Douglas Byrd

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt F · Avail. now

$840

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Find your new home today at Windtree Apartments! Settle into one of our cozy one or two bedroom apartments. If you are searching for a relaxing and inviting space, you’re in luck! Every apartment offers spacious living areas, generous storage space, full-size washer & dryer connections, private patio/balcony, personal storage, and water is included to ensure that you’ll love calling Windtree Apartments home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Tradewinds Drive have any available units?
425 Tradewinds Drive has a unit available for $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
Is 425 Tradewinds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Tradewinds Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Tradewinds Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Tradewinds Drive is pet friendly.
Does 425 Tradewinds Drive offer parking?
No, 425 Tradewinds Drive does not offer parking.
Does 425 Tradewinds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Tradewinds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Tradewinds Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Tradewinds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Tradewinds Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Tradewinds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Tradewinds Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Tradewinds Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Tradewinds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Tradewinds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
