Tartan Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Tartan Place Apartments

401 Tartan Ct · (910) 387-4326
Location

401 Tartan Ct, Fayetteville, NC 28311
Pine Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Sep 15

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1233 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tartan Place Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
playground
pool
e-payments
parking
24hr maintenance
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
Take A Virtual Tour Today!

Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax. For the outdoor life, we offer direct access to the Cape Fear River Trail, a swimming pool, children’s playground, and a leash-free, Bark Park.

Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Our location makes your commute a breeze—with easy access to I295 and 95 Bus Line, Tartan Place is just minutes away from Fayetteville State University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Fort Bragg has to offer.

Tartan Place provides its residents a wide selection of unique two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Stroll through our pet-friendly communi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person/$60 per married couple
Deposit: $99- full month's rent
Move-in Fees: $75 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300 (1 pet) $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, max of 100 lbs. combined
Parking Details: First Come, First Served Parking & Visitor Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tartan Place Apartments have any available units?
Tartan Place Apartments has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does Tartan Place Apartments have?
Some of Tartan Place Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tartan Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Tartan Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tartan Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Tartan Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Tartan Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Tartan Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Tartan Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tartan Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tartan Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Tartan Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Tartan Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Tartan Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Tartan Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tartan Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
