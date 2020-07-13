Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground pool e-payments parking 24hr maintenance guest parking online portal package receiving

Tartan Place Apartments and Townhomes offers the Fayetteville lifestyle you’ve been looking for. Imagine coming home to a spacious, light-filled apartment or townhome where you can kick back and relax. For the outdoor life, we offer direct access to the Cape Fear River Trail, a swimming pool, children’s playground, and a leash-free, Bark Park.



Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Our location makes your commute a breeze—with easy access to I295 and 95 Bus Line, Tartan Place is just minutes away from Fayetteville State University, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Fort Bragg has to offer.



Tartan Place provides its residents a wide selection of unique two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Stroll through our pet-friendly communi