Durham, NC
911 Oakland Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

911 Oakland Ave

911 Oakland Avenue · (919) 471-2007 ext. 1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

911 Oakland Avenue, Durham, NC 27705
Old West Durham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 911 Oakland Ave · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
911 Oakland Ave- Available Now! - Spacious 2BR, 1BA home in Old West Durham convenient to Duke. Walk to Ninth Street shops and restaurants. Light filled living room, separate dining room, eat in kitchen with large pantry and new stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal). Spacious bedrooms each with two closets. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Separate closet with full size washer and dryer. Great outdoor space with a large covered front porch and back deck off the kitchen. Off street parking. Gas heat. Central A/C. Yard maintenance included. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5619063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Oakland Ave have any available units?
911 Oakland Ave has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 911 Oakland Ave have?
Some of 911 Oakland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Oakland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
911 Oakland Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Oakland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 911 Oakland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 911 Oakland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 911 Oakland Ave does offer parking.
Does 911 Oakland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Oakland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Oakland Ave have a pool?
No, 911 Oakland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 911 Oakland Ave have accessible units?
No, 911 Oakland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Oakland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Oakland Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Oakland Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 911 Oakland Ave has units with air conditioning.
