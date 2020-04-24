Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

911 Oakland Ave- Available Now! - Spacious 2BR, 1BA home in Old West Durham convenient to Duke. Walk to Ninth Street shops and restaurants. Light filled living room, separate dining room, eat in kitchen with large pantry and new stainless steel appliances (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal). Spacious bedrooms each with two closets. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Separate closet with full size washer and dryer. Great outdoor space with a large covered front porch and back deck off the kitchen. Off street parking. Gas heat. Central A/C. Yard maintenance included. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5619063)