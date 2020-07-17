896 Saratoga Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Available Now! Awesome 3bd/2.5ba End-Unit Townhouse in Quiet North Durham! - Available Now! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video tour of the home!



Awesome 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in quiet North Durham, just 13 minutes from downtown and a quick 8 minutes to I-85. Plenty of shopping and eating is just right around the corner! Less than 2 miles away, you can find a Lowe's, Food Lion, La Superior, Starbucks and much more.



Built in 2018, this townhouse has all the perks of a good renovation! The home opens up to the spacious living room and leads to the open concept kitchen. Beautiful flooring throughout first floor of home. Half bath downstairs for guests with two full bathrooms upstairs. All three bedrooms are upstairs and carpeted. Fresh coat of paint throughout home!



Washer and dryer connections only. Lawn care included in rent!



NO PETS ALLOWED.



This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify.



Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5871558)