Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:04 PM

896 Saratoga Dr

896 Saratoga Dr · (919) 213-1575
Location

896 Saratoga Dr, Durham, NC 27704
Northeast Durham

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 896 Saratoga Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available Now! Awesome 3bd/2.5ba End-Unit Townhouse in Quiet North Durham! - Available Now! Please email me at brendan@acorn-oak.com for a video tour of the home!

Awesome 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in quiet North Durham, just 13 minutes from downtown and a quick 8 minutes to I-85. Plenty of shopping and eating is just right around the corner! Less than 2 miles away, you can find a Lowe's, Food Lion, La Superior, Starbucks and much more.

Built in 2018, this townhouse has all the perks of a good renovation! The home opens up to the spacious living room and leads to the open concept kitchen. Beautiful flooring throughout first floor of home. Half bath downstairs for guests with two full bathrooms upstairs. All three bedrooms are upstairs and carpeted. Fresh coat of paint throughout home!

Washer and dryer connections only. Lawn care included in rent!

NO PETS ALLOWED.

This property requires a 650+ credit score and a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Property Management. Contact Brendan Smyth at brendan@acorn-oak.com for more details!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5871558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 896 Saratoga Dr have any available units?
896 Saratoga Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 896 Saratoga Dr have?
Some of 896 Saratoga Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 896 Saratoga Dr currently offering any rent specials?
896 Saratoga Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 896 Saratoga Dr pet-friendly?
No, 896 Saratoga Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Durham.
Does 896 Saratoga Dr offer parking?
No, 896 Saratoga Dr does not offer parking.
Does 896 Saratoga Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 896 Saratoga Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 896 Saratoga Dr have a pool?
No, 896 Saratoga Dr does not have a pool.
Does 896 Saratoga Dr have accessible units?
No, 896 Saratoga Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 896 Saratoga Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 896 Saratoga Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 896 Saratoga Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 896 Saratoga Dr has units with air conditioning.
