Last updated February 16 2020 at 10:51 AM

817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C

817 N Buchanan Blvd · (919) 675-1444 ext. 34
Location

817 N Buchanan Blvd, Durham, NC 27701
Trinity Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment 1 block from Duke's East Campus! - Completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments in Trinity Heights, less than 1 block from Duke's East Campus and rock wall! Just a 15 minute walk to Whole Foods, Hummingbird Cafe, and all the restaurants and night life on Ninth Street and Main Street!

817 N. Buchanan Blvd. has a freshly painted brick exterior with all new windows and a large front garden with benches to enjoy the warm weather! Inside the apartments have beautifully refinished hardwood floors, great storage and tons of natural light. Huge eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet storage, stainless appliances, granite counters and subway tile backsplashes. Full size washer and dryer are included. Two good sized bedrooms have nice closet space and share a remodeled bathroom with tiled shower/tub. Storage closet in the living room as well. Two parking spaces per unit with ample street parking.

Pets allowed with approval and fees. Simply stunning apartments in a fabulous location! Please contact us today to set up a showing!

As in, rent is $1,400 through 6/30/2020 date and will increase to $1550 at the conclusion of the lease.

(RLNE5288476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C have any available units?
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C have?
Some of 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C does offer parking.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C have a pool?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C have accessible units?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
