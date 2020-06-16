817 N. Buchanan Blvd Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment 1 block from Duke's East Campus! - Completely renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments in Trinity Heights, less than 1 block from Duke's East Campus and rock wall! Just a 15 minute walk to Whole Foods, Hummingbird Cafe, and all the restaurants and night life on Ninth Street and Main Street!



817 N. Buchanan Blvd. has a freshly painted brick exterior with all new windows and a large front garden with benches to enjoy the warm weather! Inside the apartments have beautifully refinished hardwood floors, great storage and tons of natural light. Huge eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet storage, stainless appliances, granite counters and subway tile backsplashes. Full size washer and dryer are included. Two good sized bedrooms have nice closet space and share a remodeled bathroom with tiled shower/tub. Storage closet in the living room as well. Two parking spaces per unit with ample street parking.



Pets allowed with approval and fees. Simply stunning apartments in a fabulous location! Please contact us today to set up a showing!



As in, rent is $1,400 through 6/30/2020 date and will increase to $1550 at the conclusion of the lease.



(RLNE5288476)