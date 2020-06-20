7608 Morrell Lane

Amenities
Southpoint Terrace Townhome. Living room: vaulted ceiling w/fan, gas fireplace, carpet. Dining room: wainscoting, hardwood floors. Kitchen: tile flooring, solid surface counters, appliances. Bedrooms up, all with ceiling fans, carpet. Master bedroom: walk-in closet, master bathroom with 2 sink vanity, tub, separate shower. Washer & dryer up. Covered front porch; patio, storage closets in back. 1 car garage. Security system available, service/fees not included. Pet w/fee, approval. $15/mo filter fee.