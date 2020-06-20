All apartments in Durham
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:17 AM

7608 Morrell Lane

7608 Morrell Lane · (919) 401-9300
Location

7608 Morrell Lane, Durham, NC 27713

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Southpoint Terrace Townhome. Living room: vaulted ceiling w/fan, gas fireplace, carpet. Dining room: wainscoting, hardwood floors. Kitchen: tile flooring, solid surface counters, appliances. Bedrooms up, all with ceiling fans, carpet. Master bedroom: walk-in closet, master bathroom with 2 sink vanity, tub, separate shower. Washer & dryer up. Covered front porch; patio, storage closets in back. 1 car garage. Security system available, service/fees not included. Pet w/fee, approval. $15/mo filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 Morrell Lane have any available units?
7608 Morrell Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7608 Morrell Lane have?
Some of 7608 Morrell Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 Morrell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7608 Morrell Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 Morrell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7608 Morrell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7608 Morrell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7608 Morrell Lane does offer parking.
Does 7608 Morrell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 Morrell Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 Morrell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7608 Morrell Lane has a pool.
Does 7608 Morrell Lane have accessible units?
No, 7608 Morrell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 Morrell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7608 Morrell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 Morrell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 Morrell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
