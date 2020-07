Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Gorgeous hardwood floors - Two story house. Totally remodeled. Offering three bedrooms (two bedrooms downstairs and one upstairs), two full bathrooms (one upstairs and one downstairs). All new light fixtures. New vanities and tubs were installed in both bathrooms. The kitchen has a brand new refrigerator and flat top range. The large laundry room is equipment for a full size washer and dryer connection and has several shelves for storage and is located just off the kitchen/ding room. The floors are hardwood throughout. Central central gas heat and central air condition. There is a large fenced in back yard with deck and a storage shed for lawn mower and gardening tools.

No Pets. Not Section 8 vouchers. Tenant will be required to have renter's insurance.



